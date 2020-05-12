Celebrate National Electrical Safety Month with Safety Tips from Keefe's AC, Heating & Cooling

Baton Rouge, LA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2020 -- Electrical injuries account for nearly 1,000 yearly deaths in the United States, according to the National Center of Biotechnology Information. The National Fire Protection Association estimates that faulty electrical equipment causes in excess of 50,000 home fires every year. Not to mention, thousands of workers are injured from electrical hazards in their worksites annually. These statistics are improving more and more each year, but they are not quite perfect yet. Keefe's AC, Heating & Electrical, one of the leading emergency electricians in New Orleans and other LA areas, aims to lower these numbers even further through electrical safety education.



The number one cause of electrical injuries and the only cause of electrical fatalities are electric shocks. Electric shocks occur when someone comes in direct contact with an electrical power source, sending high-voltage currents throughout their body. Because the human body is a good conductor of electricity, it's important to always take the necessary precautions before dealing with electrical equipment of any kind. Only by practicing good safety measures can electric shocks be totally preventable.



Whether it's a Baton Rouge homeowner working on an electrical panel or a construction worker wiring a new house, everyone must safeguard themselves when working with electricity. Follow the tips below to do so.



- Wear personal protective equipment at all times

- Make sure hands are clean and dry

- Only used UL certified tools and equipment

- Workers should follow designated safety guidelines at all times

- Schedule annual electrical inspections

- Unplug unused electrical equipment

- Let overheated appliances cool off before covering or storing

- Don't use frayed or damaged cords

- Don't overload outlets

- Avoid extension cords when possible

- NEVER use water to put out an electrical fire

- Replace outdated electrical panels immediately by scheduling a service with Keefe's AC, Heating & Electrical



