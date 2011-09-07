Celebrate September as Family Literacy Month

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/07/2011 -- Florida Governor Rick Scott has issued a proclamation recognizing September as Florida Literacy Month. The fifth annual Florida Literacy Month will be celebrated in conjunction with International Literacy Day on Sept. 8 and National Library Card Signup Month. Florida’s First Lady, Ann Scott, will celebrate International Literacy Day at an event at the Alfred B. Maclay Gardens State Park to conclude her Summer Literacy Adventure. This September 8 event is collaboration between Florida State Parks, the Department of Education and the Department of State.



Florida Literacy Coalition (FLC) is planning several literacy month events. Books-a-Million has partnered with FLC to conduct a statewide book drive at all of their Florida locations throughout the month of September. FLC is also partnering with the Adult Literacy League for a Tutor Celebration on September 17 and with Lake County Library for a Conversation Club Workshop on September 24.



On September 11 Florida State Parks are offering free admission with a library card, library book, or a donation of a family friendly book. During last year’s Florida Literacy Month, more than 17,000 visitors showed their library book or library card, or donated one of nearly 2,500 books to receive free entrance into a state park. A number of state parks will also host literacy-related events from book giveaways to reading with a park ranger and even reciting poetry. For a full listing of park events go to the State Parks event's page.



For a listing of literacy events and activities throughout Florida visit FLC’s Calendar.