Celebrate the Five Year Anniversary of Innovating Leaders, Co-Creating Our Future Voice America Live Radio Show with Maureen Metcalf and Special Guest Christopher Washing

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/07/2020 -- Host Maureen Metcalf of Innovating Leadership: Co-creating our future, is interviewed by Christopher Washington, Provost and Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs for Franklin University discussing the top shows over the past five years and how those conversations provide insight into navigating the current leadership challenges.



The interview airs live on VoiceAmerica's global network and is available on-demand within 24 hours: https://www.voiceamerica.com/show/2472/innovating-leadership-co-creating-our-future



During a global pandemic and social unrest, effective leaders are ensuring public safety and addressing structural racism across the globe. The global radio show, Innovative Leaders Co-creating our future has shared conversations with thought leaders, successful executives and entrepreneurs, senior executives, and global political leaders. These conversations inform and offer practical tools for leaders to update their thinking and behaviors, so they are continuing to elevate the quality of their leadership to meet the current challenges.



The show aired hundreds of episodes since it started five years ago. There are enduring lessons for leadership that guests shared that relate to the current challenges in view. The future leaders co-create with their organizations will be built on the legacy, suffering, sacrifices, and delights of those who went before. They leave foundational tools such as the concept of vision and values that endure. They also leave a legacy of environmental exploitation and racial injustice to be repaired. Current leaders face a future filled with challenges. Many of the show's guests offer frameworks, experience, insights, and inspiration that current leaders can use to create a future that is more just and equitable for all.



About Christopher Washington

Dr. Christopher Washington is a tireless supporter of global leadership and education. He serves as the Provost and Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs for Franklin University, a private, nonprofit institution of higher education enabling the broadest possible community of learners to achieve their goals and enrich the world. He serves as Chair of the Board of the Washington D.C. based Global Ties U.S., an organization committed to building a more peaceful, prosperous world through international exchange and promoting excellence in citizen diplomacy.



About Maureen Metcalf

Maureen Metcalf – Founder, CEO, and Board Chair of the Innovative Leadership Institute is a highly sought-after expert in anticipating and leveraging future business trends. She helps leaders elevate the quality of their leadership and transform their organizations to create sustainable systemic outcomes. She has captured her thirty years of experience and success in an award-winning series of books that are used by public, private, and academic organizations to align company-wide strategy, systems, and culture with innovative leadership processes and practices. Maureen is a Fellow with the International Leadership Association.



About the Innovative Leadership Institute

The Innovative Leadership Institute elevates the quality of leadership in global and national organizations. It works with strategic leaders to identify and navigate disruptive trends, to integrate agility and innovation into their leadership culture, and to transform themselves and their organizations so they can more easily co-create a thriving and flourishing future. https://www.innovativeleadershipinstitute.com/



About the Live Global Talk Radio Show, Innovating Leadership: Co-Creating Our Future



Innovating Leadership: Co-Creating Our Future features interviews with global business executives, thought leaders, and academics in a wide range of industries. Host Maureen Metcalf and her guests discuss critical issues and the innovative approaches they have used to transform their challenges into opportunities – the art of the pivot. The podcasts provide an in-depth analysis of topics leaders need to understand and offer practical applications to help listeners put what they learn into action immediately.



Tune in every Tuesday at 11 am PT on VoiceAmerica's Business Channel to hear the show live, and each show on-demand within 24 hours of the airing: https://www.voiceamerica.com/show/2472/innovating-leadership-co-creating-our-future



