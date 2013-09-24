Celebrate the Newest Location of the Fastest Growing IV Therapy Company in the Midwest

Kansas City, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2013 -- Infusion Express (IVX) announces the addition of a new ambulatory infusion center at 13340 Metcalf, Overland Park, KS. The new Johnson County establishment provides physician prescribed intravenous therapies in state-of-the-art IV suites.



Don Peterson, founder and CEO of IVX is excited about the expansion. “We are thrilled to open a second location in Overland Park. Together with our Lee’s Summit facility, we now have offices into two of Kansas City’s fastest growing suburbs in Kansas and Missouri. We are growing, adding highly-qualified and talented staff to better serve our clients.”



Join the celebration on October 3, 2013. Ribbon cutting is at 3:30 pm and will be followed by an open house at 13340 Metcalf, Overland Park, KS. Appetizers, drinks and entertainment will be provided.



About Infusion Express

Don Peterson and three colleagues launched Infusion Express in Lee’s Summit, November 2012. Infusion Express offers a safe, effective, and convenient way to treat everything from chronic diseases to wellness goals. IVX’s two convenient locations and flexible hours save patients time and trips to the hospital.



To learn more about infusion express, contact Samantha Paris: (816) 272-0174 or samp@infusionexpress.com. Visit infusionexpress.com