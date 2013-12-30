Celebrate Your 'Medya Noche' with Philippine Party Packages from PhilFastFood

Quezon City, Philippines -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/30/2013 -- It is that time of the year again where Filipinos celebrate the coming of the New Year by a feast called the ‘Medya Noche’. This is a memorable meal for most Filipinos as this is a time where Filipinos get together with their families for their first meal of the year. During this time, Filipinos feast on party food that is usually some form of noodles or pasta along with some meat such as ham and chicken. This is then coupled with some local kakanin and other salads usually served in local feasts.



However, the problem with ‘Medya Noche’ is the fact that Filipino families have to prepare a lot of food just to serve this first meal of the year. After all, this is not just about any feast for Filipinos. It is their first feast of the year.



With all the hard work that goes into the food, some Filipinos just make do with just ordering some food from some local restaurants. However, not all families have the money to buy some food.



But thanks to an online food delivery service like PhilFastFood.com, overseas Filipino workers can now send some food to the Philippines by ordering online. It does not matter what country they are in. As long as they have some form of access to the Internet, they can now order some food for their loved ones in the Philippines through this website. Now, Filipinos can celebrate without all the hard work of cooking and preparing ingredients. Now, they can just get some food delivered to their homes and have them paid by their loved ones abroad.



About PhilFastFood.com

PhilFastFood.com is an online food delivery service that offers a variety of local restaurant brands for delivery. Some of them are Jollibee, McDonalds, Red Ribbon, Goldilocks, Pizza Hut, Greenwich, Shakeys, Papa John’s, Max’s Restaurant and Tokyo Tokyo. These are known to be premier brands in the country as their foods are loved by most Filipinos giving them a loyal following in the Philippine food industry. These local restaurants offer some party food packages that are good for a certain number of people. For example, Greenwich has a party package Barkada special for only a few people while it also has a large party package for 10 or more people.



Now, Filipinos can celebrate ‘Medya Noche’ without the hassle of preparing meals. With PhilFastFood’s extra fast delivery service, they can now receive some food items from different restaurants across the country. However, potential clients have to order early to make sure that their orders will reach their loved ones on time. Orders will only be accepted for Metro Manila until December 30, 2013 while orders can only be accepted for provinces until December 27, 2013.