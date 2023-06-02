Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2023 -- Steve Farrell, author of A NEW UNIVERSAL DREAM: My Journey from Silicon Valley to a Life in Service to Humanity (https://amzn.to/41HVSrw) is joined by celebrated NY Times bestselling author Neale Donald Walsch (of the CONVERSATIONS WITH GOD books) and other global leaders, discussing how movements are arising worldwide to address the crucial challenges of our time. Farrell and Walsch are co-founders of Humanity's Team, the world's largest non-profit transformative education platform. Discussed are The Holomovement, Upshift and Empowerment movements, Humanity's Team's own "Changing Humanity's Future" Initiative, and more. Peter Matthies joins from The Conscious Business Institute, and Diane Marie Williams and Rev. Deborah Moldow from the Evolutionary Leaders Circle. Dr. Kurt Johnson hosts for VoiceAmerica.



Farrell's A NEW UNIVERSAL DREAM is an inspiring book on Leadership and Conscious Living. In it he recounts his five-decade journey from the American Dream to a life modeling personal well-being and conscious leadership. Today, Humanity's Team has some 700,000 friends in over 150 countries and their celebrated projects include the Conscious Business Declaration, Conscious Business Change Agent Certification, the popular annual Global Oneness Day, and online programming of all kinds across the realm of Transformational Education. This important work awakens people all around the world to their deeper selves, and an awareness of the interconnectedness of everything. This "Unity Consciousness" characterizing both contemporary science and spirituality is now reaching out to profoundly influence economics and business as well. These views are crucial to our world meeting today's serious challenges and turning toward the Partnership Consciousness that can actually achieve a world that works for all. Join us for this informative and inspiring VoiceAmerica Special.



About Dr. Kurt Johnson

Dr. Kurt Johnson is a well-known scientist who is also a founder of the world's Interspiritual Movement. Author of the influential book The Coming Interspiritual Age and two bestselling books in popular science, he joins Australian interfaith leader Ben Bowler and American integral thinker Doug King in welcoming women and men from around the world to discuss change, and the ideas driving change worldwide today.



With expertise in evolutionary science, comparative culture and religion, and even mysticism, Kurt serves on diverse international boards and committees across the world service community. These include The Interspiritual Network, One Spirit Interfaith Seminary, Friends of the Institute of Noetic Science, Gaiafield, The Evolutionary Leaders, Forum 21 Institute, The National Ethical Service, Self Care to Earth Care, Community of The Mystic Heart, and the United Nations NGO committees on Spirituality, Values and Global Concerns and The International Yoga Day. Ordained in a half dozen spiritual traditions he brings a broad firsthand knowledge of world spirituality.



About The Convergence

We have not seen a moment in history quite like this one. It is a moment of choice to support an evolutionary leap. In a world inevitably going global and multicultural, we can choose to live by a consciousness of wholeness, to co-create a collective vision of a just, peaceful, and flourishing world, to nurture authentic relationships, to build vibrant and compassionate communities working together to uplift all, and to join hands in building a better world. On THE CONVERGENCE, VoiceAmerica host Dr. Kurt Johnson is joined by global thought leaders from The Evolutionary Leaders Circle, and other global change-makers, in this inspiring series of radio and video presentations-- "Humanity's Moment of Choice". Spiritual and cultural leaders, sacred and secular activists, scientists, artists, writers, economists, politicians and even shamans join in this discussion of a world trying to wake up and grow up. What is at stake today and what are the technologies and cosmologies creating a world that can work for everyone? If you are concerned for our world's future you'll want to tune in to The Convergence on the VoiceAmerica Empowerment Channel. See more at https://www.evolutionaryleaders.net/, a project of The Source of Synergy Foundation.



