Celebrating 75 Years of Service at Goodwill Industries of Southern NJ & Philadelphia

Maple Shade, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/07/2023 -- Goodwill Industries of Southern NJ & Philadelphia is celebrating 75 years of helping local communities in the region. During this anniversary year, they are encouraging everyone to join them in their mission by making financial and material donations. For financial donations, any amount helps Goodwill fund programs that improve lives and strengthen the community. Material donations help support the organization's retail stores, with proceeds from sales going back into their workforce development programs. Donations can be made at any store location or online through their website. Join Goodwill as it celebrates its 75th birthday and make a lasting impact on your community!



Goodwill also encourages individuals to take part in their celebrations by making donations at one of their many locations throughout the region. Not only can you make a difference in helping others receive job placement and education opportunities, your donation can also add a bit of joy to thrifty shoppers looking for sustainable bargains. Every trip to a Goodwill store can be a treasure hunt, so stop in and shop, even if you were only planning to donate!



Visit Goodwill's website to learn more about how you can get involved and help celebrate their 75th anniversary! Together we can make our communities stronger. Happy Anniversary Goodwill!



About Goodwill Industries of Southern NJ & Philadelphia

Founded in 1948, Goodwill Industries of Southern NJ & Philadelphia is a nonprofit, community-based organization. Its mission is to provide job training programs, and career services that help local residents with disabilities and disadvantages get to work. All programs are funded by the mass collection and resale of donated items. For more information on Goodwill, please call 856/439-0200 or visit www.goodwillnj.org.