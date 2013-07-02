Celebrating American Independence Day in Bangkok

Bangkok, Thailand -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/02/2013 -- It is time for the Annual American Independence Day Celebrations 2013 in Bangkok, Thailand. Since July 4th, the actual date of Independence Day falls on a weekday, the celebrations will take place on July 6th 2013 which falls on a Saturday. There is no limit to who can join this event. Each and everyone who wants to have fun can join the celebrations. The events are full of fun and frolic. People who want to know more about the American Culture, this is the best place to witness it. Food, Music, Drinks, Games and much more is what the guests would get here.



The event is going to take place in KIS International Schools in Kesinee Ville at Pracha-Utit Road. There is no parking facility available at the venue and hence the guests have to take the MRT. There are free shuttle services provided. One must attend the event to experience America in Bangkok. There are Barbeques for people who love hot dogs, ribs and burgers. The apple pies, ice creams, American beers and many more are available in different food and beverage booths.



When it comes to music, the event will have the best American bands play different genres such as American Rock, Folk and Blues. There are lot many activities for kids such as face painting, clowns, rodeo bull, giant wave slide and many more. There is cotton candy, popcorn and many more fun eatables for kids. Charity Raffles, Family Races, Bingo, Tug ‘o war, Egg Toss and many more events are lined up for families. Those who want to have the best weekend in this year must join these celebrations. The event is annually conducted by The American Chamber of Commerce in Thailand.



