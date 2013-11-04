Celebrating Great Music for Charity in Knoxville

Knoxville, TN -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/04/2013 -- Knoxvillians can prepare for another fun filled event with the 3rd Annual Old Skool Throwback Celebration on Saturday, November 9, 2013 at the Cherokee Mills Atrium, located at 2240 Sutherland Avenue. The music celebration this year features performances from Grammy winning songwriter and producer Alvin Garrett, Logan the Entertainer, as well as DJ Tony "Too Tuff" on the Wheels of Steel. Tickets are $25.00 for singles and $40.00 for couples, and can be purchased in advance by visiting the website www.utk-hc-2013.eventbrite.com. Also, tickets can also be ordered by calling 865-384-4475 or 865-773-7555.



Proceeds from the event will benefit UUNIK Academy, which is a Knoxville-based nonprofit organization devoted to improving the lives of the city's youth through a holistic approach that emphasizes learning, personal responsibility, and community service. The Academy has been one of the leading institutions in the region that is dedicated to helping at-risk teens overcome obstacles and become productive, responsible members of the community. As Academy founder Reggie Jenkins explains, "In the African-American community, our male youth are faced with many challenges that they must overcome in order to become productive citizens. UUNIK Academy, Inc. is a rites of passage program that is dedicated to transforming African-American male youth into respectful and respectable African-American men."



Such transformations can only happen with the continued support of the community at large. Since UUNIK Academy is a 501 C-3 organization, it relies substantially on funding from individuals and groups alike who wish to help the children of Knoxville succeed and become well-adjusted adults. The Academy sets several goals for the youth who take part in their programs, and these goals are met by engaging the teens on a frequent basis by having them participate in numerous activities that builds their confidence, teaches them about their own culture and people's history, and engenders in them a sense of service to their own communities. Without funding, however, this simply cannot take place.



Fortunately, the Old Skool Throwback Celebration is a perfect way for residents to show support for this amazing organization while enjoying some great music. Favorite hits from the 1980s, 90s, and 2000s will be performed during the show with both live music and a DJ provided to keep the entertainment going well into the night. Hors d'oeuvres will be served and a cash bar will be provided on site for the convenience of the people in attendance. The doors open at 8 pm and cosmopolitan attire is requested of all attendees. Speaking of the celebration, Jenkins said, “This is the 3rd year for this event. We expect a great experience this year with an exciting atmosphere and great entertainment. It’s a party with a purpose. Proceeds go toward UUNIK Academy.” Prospective attendees are urged to secure their tickets early, as limited seating is available. In order to purchase tickets, please use the website or the phone number mentioned above.



About UUNIK Academy, Inc.

UUNIK Academy, Inc. is a non-profit organization dedicated to the holistic development of African-American males between the ages of 11-15. For more information, go to UUNIK Academy’s website at Website: www.uunik-academy.org, www.myspace.com/uunik.



Contact: Reggie Jenkins, Executive Director

UUNIK Academy, Inc.

4900 Oakbrook Ct., Knoxville, TN 37918

Phone Numbers: 865-689-5796 (home), 865-384-4475 (cell)