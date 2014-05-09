Celebrating Texas' Largest Country Fair

Angleton, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2014 -- Life is all about celebrations, and one of the best celebrations any Texan could have is the Brazoria County Fair, annually held within the city of Angleton.



Angleton serves as the county seat of the Brazoria County. As the county seat, this is where Texas’ largest county fair is held every October. The said fair is usually filled with such activities as open air concerts, calf shows, cow branding, rabbit judging, and ranch rodeo. While many Texans as well as tourists enjoy the said fair, Angleton has actually much more to offer. For one, it is strategically located near such attractions as Brazoria County Museum, Center for the Arts and Sciences, the Varner Hogg Plantation, the MSR Houston Race Track, the Columbia Lakes, and the Austin Town Historical Park.



With so many things to do and so many places to go, a visit to Angleton would not be complete without making sure that you book yourself in any of the Angleton Texas Hotels. One such hotel in Angleton TX that you might want to consider is the Americas Best Value Inn Angleton Texas Hotel. The said hotel belongs to the Americas Best Value chain of inns, suites and hotels.



Some of the amenities that guests to the Americas Best Value Inn can enjoy include wireless Internet connection, access to the outdoor pool, and free continental breakfast. Guests also get to enjoy the outdoor pool as well as the 39-inch flat TV as well as DVD player installed in each of the rooms.



About Us

If you would like to know more about the different amenities available at Americas Best Value Inn Angleton Texas Hotel, visit http://www.dodbusopps.com/85713/23.htm .



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Americas Best Value Inn Angleton Texas Hotel

1235 North Velasco Street (HWY 288 Business) Angleton, TX 77515

Phone: (979) 849-2465

http://www.dodbusopps.com/85713/23.htm