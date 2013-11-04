Celebration Giftware Offers Items for Every Age and Every Occasion

NSW, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/04/2013 -- In 2011, experts estimated that, unless a person was born on February 29, he or she shared a birthday with more than 19 million people across the globe or .274 percent of the population. For those born on February 29, only 4,791,230 share this special day. "With so many birthdays being celebrated at any given time, finding the perfect gift for each person often appears to be an overwhelming task, yet this doesn't have to be the case when consumers turn to Celebration Giftware for assistance," Jennifer Baty, company spokesperson, declares.



The eighteenth birthday continues to be a special one as it marks a person's transition into adulthood so the gift being purchased needs to be special to celebrate this momentous occasion. "Celebration Giftware offers a wide range of 18th birthday gifts, from treasure boxes and picture frames to shot glasses and mugs. Consider purchasing the 18th Birthday Keepsake Box as it will store memories for years to come. Fill this box with special items from the person's past and possibly one or two items to help the person as he or she moves forward with life," Baty states. Other items offered through Celebration Giftware, designed to celebrate the 18th birthday, include a White Bear with Badge and a Stainless Pink Water Bottle.



For those turning 21, a wide range of gifts makes it easy to select the perfect item every time. "Consider 21st birthday gifts, such as the 21st Cream Enamel Frame or the 21st Birthday Silver Charm Frame so the person can capture a moment from their special display and share it with everyone who enters their living space. The recipient is sure to cherish this gift for years to come," Baty says. Other gift items to look into include 21st birthday guest books, perfect for remembering who was there to celebrate the birthday person's big day, and the Stiletto Bottle Holder perfect for the recipient's first bottle of wine.



Many now consider 40 the new 30 as people are living longer and staying active in their later years. When the time comes to shop for 40th birthday gifts, Celebration Giftware is the place to turn. "Men appreciate the 40th Birthday Flask Gift Set or the 40th Birthday Stainless Steel Stubby Cooler while women are sure to appreciate feminine versions of these items. Women also fall in love with the 40th Birthday Gemstone Bracelet featuring a silver 40 and two randomly selected charms and wear it for years to come. No matter what you want or need when it comes to a gift, visit Celebration Giftware as we have the perfect item for every birthday, christening, birth of a baby and more," Baty exclaims.



About Celebration Giftware

Celebration Giftware continues to be the ultimate destination for birthday, wedding, baby and personalised gifts, taking pride in offering customers the most affordable gifts on the market, without compromising quality or style. Celebration Giftware offers a wide range of gifts for life's major events for those of every age, making it easy to choose the perfect gift each and every time.