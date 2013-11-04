Celebrationgiftware.com.au Launches Extended Inventory for Pre-Wedding Celebrations

NSW, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/04/2013 -- Statistics from the bridal industry indicate the number of couples holding traditional weddings has decreased more than 30 percent over the last three years; instead, wedding ceremonies are becoming the center of more unique and extravagant events. Attempting to keep up with these trends, brides' and grooms' wedding parties are struggling to create equally memorable bucks and hens night parties. Using technology to their advantage, almost 60 percent of women currently search the internet for hens night party supplies and ideas to make such events a success. In order to facilitate their efforts, celebrationgiftware.com.au has launched their recently extended inventory of wedding gifts and party accessories.



Jennifer Baty of celebrationgiftware.com.au explained, "We offer a massive selection of hens night party wear as well as decorations, drinkware and games to fit in with any party theme. For those who are unsure of where to begin their party planning, our website is sure to provide a variety of interesting and uncommon ideas. From sentimental to outrageous, our assortment will please anyone."



According to general consensus, the majority of hens and bucks night parties ground on extreme ends of the spectrum; they are either exceedingly wild or highly controlled with such events rarely falling into the median. For those with milder preferences, celebrationgiftware.com.au offers an assortment of colorful sashes and sparkling tiaras; in addition, the company provides hens night photo frames and signature teddy bears for lasting touching memories of the bride's last celebration with her closest friends and relatives before tying the knot.



Ladies and gentlemen seeking a more boisterous night out will find an extensive selection of costumes, games, party favors and novelty items. The company's inventory includes an assortment of shot glasses, adult themed straws and ice and party trays, numerous games and inflatable dolls, gifts for the bride and groom to be and numerous other trinkets. Customers can choose from gifts for the guests of honor as well as small memoirs for all attendees to take home after the festivities have ended.



"Our offerings are certainly not limited to pre-wedding celebrations," stated Baty, "We also carry a wide selection of elegant gifts and wedding favors that are perfect for bridal showers, wedding ceremonies and receptions. Our white, black or silver organza wrapped boxes are the perfect containers for wedding favours for men, as are our tuxedo boxes. Some of our most popular wedding favours for women are our note holder and pencil sets and our Posy favor boxes, which can hold the bride and groom's choice of treats for their guests. We haven't forgotten the children who will delight in our vivid butterfly favors and our whimsical party bubbles."



About celebrationgiftware.com.au

Based in Australia, celebrationgiftware.com.au provides an extensive selection of gifts, accessories and other items for weddings, bachelor and bachelorette parties, anniversaries, birthdays, baby showers and countless other occasions. Their inventory offers items to please any age and preference.