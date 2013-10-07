Celebrities Align for Team Fox and LATO at the Hollywood Poker Celebrity Invitational

Scottsdale, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2013 -- Over 100 philanthropic celebs from near and far aligned at the Hollywood Poker Celebrity Invitational on September 28th, 2013 at Commerce Casino for Team Fox, the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's research and Leyna Nguyen's Love Across The Ocean (LATO) to help children and families in Vietnam.



The host and title sponsor of the live event was Hollywood Poker, the poker app famous for being the only celebrity centric poker site that allows people to play their hand with celebrities online. "The Hollywood Poker Celebrity Invitational was a fun way of taking the online poker app offline and making it live at Commerce Casino for the very first time,” said Kevin Pollak, actor and Creative Director of Hollywood Poker. "It was an opportunity for people from all walks of life to play poker with their favorite celebrities and Hollywood Poker's way of giving back to deserving charities.”



Many of the stars traveled from out of town to make the charitable event. Some of the celebrities who played for the causes include Sarah Silverman, Adrienne Maloof, Kyle Gass, Rich Sommer, Mekhi Phifer, Mimi Rogers, Kate Linder, Christopher Rich, Quinton Aaron, Andy Milder, David Marciano, Michael Vartan, Jack Wagner, Bruce Buffer and Antwon Tanner. "The star studded event was to help raise awareness on matters of heavier weight with celebrity philanthropists who care and continue to partner with us to make that difference", said Actor and Poker Chairman Dale Wade Davis.



The tournament started early and with a full red carpet affair, but once the clock struck 12:30 PM, all the players took to their seats at a chance to win the exclusive prizes, including a guaranteed prize pool of $20,000 and tons of raffle items such as iPads, NASCAR drives and exclusive suites at the Staples Center. The top winnings went to longtime supporter of Love Across The Ocean, Tony Cosanella who placed 1st, Stacy Mobley who placed 2nd and Mimi Rogers who placed 3rd and was the last celebrity standing.



About Hollywood Poker

Hollywood Poker (www.hollywoodpoker.com) is Where the Stars Come to Play! Hollywood Poker offers a world-class poker experience that's also the easiest to use, upping the ante by offering fans exclusive online access to hundreds of celebrities and star-studded events. At Hollywood Poker, every player gets the star treatment. Hollywood Poker is available on Facebook, iPhone and iPad. For additional info, please visit: www.hollywoodpoker.com



About PLÂOR

PLÂOR (www.plaor.com) is a social games publisher that offers gamers the exciting and rare experience of playing with their favorite celebrities, coupled with the gratifying opportunity of benefiting worthwhile charities around the world. The company is transforming the gaming world beginning with the premier of Hollywood Poker on Facebook, iPhone and iPad that features over 260 celebrity players taking on gamers of all levels in their Celebrity Club and star-studded tournaments. PLÂOR is led by a team of visionary game designers, producers and executives from Zynga, Disney/Playdom, EA, Sony Online, THQ and Microsoft/Xbox.



Contact:

Media Contact:

Sheba Khodadad

6 Degrees Deep

424-235-0335

sheba@6degreesdeep.com

Sheba Khodadad