Celebrities Changing Hairstyles in Minutes

Toronto, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/18/2013 -- Calihair.com has launched a new website offering premium clip-in Remy hair extensions worn by many stars and celebrities to award shows such as the Oscars and Grammys. Calihair hopes to open its doors to the world by making their high quality Remy hair extensions available online.



According to Calihair, one reason their hair extensions are unique from any other brand is because the hair extensions are unidirectional and double drawn, creating extensions with hair of the same length. Calihair is also releasing a new "ultimate" line of Remy hair extensions which are 40g heavier than the original "deluxe" line (160g versus 120g), resulting in a thicker, more luxurious look.



Worn by many stars and celebrities, hair extensions have become a common accessory for many on the red carpet or for special events and shows. Hair extensions have become very popular within the last five years; even celebrities such as Jennifer Anniston, Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman have caught on to this trend. This look is quickly becoming a must-have accessory for many girls, as it has long been considered by many that long hair portrays youth and beauty.



For those who want to change their look by adding genuine Remy hair extensions, once only available to stars and celebrities, for a relatively low price (starting from $99.95 for the 120g "deluxe" line), it is worth trying Calihair.



For more information, visit www.calihair.com



Contact:

Casey Evans, Media Relations

(416) 838-8881

info@calihair.com