Celebrities Embrace Acupuncture to Help with Morning Sickness

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/12/2013 -- Morning sickness is usually considered the worst part of a pregnancy. The joyous news of a new child can be severely tempered by the constant nausea, vomiting, and fatigue. Acupuncture has been around for 5,000 years old and has been used to help curb those symptoms. Today, celebrities like Kim Kardashian and Fergie embrace this specifically for morning sickness associated with their pregnancies because it does not require medication.



Acupuncture is the insertion of ultra-thin, sterile needles into specific points on the body, which reside on channels or meridians; these are pathways in both the exterior and interior of the body. These points, when needled, can regulate the way in which the body functions. "We use acupuncture points that improve blood flow to the uterus and ovaries," said Julie Chang, owner of Zen Fertility Center, "as well as points that generally calm a patient's nervous system. It helps the body be more receptive to conception for women having difficulties conceiving and then is continued to help reduce the common symptoms associated with pregnancy."



Acupuncture can also normalize ovulation and reduce stress hormones. Acupuncture may also help male infertility. A few studies have shown that regular treatments significantly improve sperm counts and motility (the strength with which the sperm swim). New research shows that acupuncture can significantly improve the quality and health of sperm. In a study published in Fertility and Sterility in 2005, researchers analyzed sperm samples from men with infertility of unknown cause before and after acupuncture treatments.



"Acupuncture can help women trying to get pregnant naturally," said Julie Chang, owner of Zen Fertility Center, "or it can also be used to support medicated fertility treatments, like IVF and inseminations." With so many benefits of using acupuncture, it’s clear why it is the choice for stars that want the best.



