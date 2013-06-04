Celebrities Flock to Destin This Summer

Destin, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2013 -- The temperature is rising along the Emerald Coast, and Hollywood’s and Nashville’s A-Listers are keeping things hot in Destin, Fort Walton Beach and along the Beaches of South Walton. As Destin continues to garner national accolades, including “Best Family Beach” by the Travel Channel, it is being discovered by more and more people outside the area’s traditional, “drive to” marketing area. “ For those of us who have been living and working in Destin for a long time, we are delighted to see that it’s family friendly atmosphere and pristine, sugar white sand beaches are drawing the attention of both the local and national media. Just as many people read People magazine as Southern Living, and it’s great to see to see such positive media coverage,” said Captain Steve Wilson, owner of Destin’s original Dolphin Cruise, the Southern Star.



Over the Memorial Day weekend, actress Katie Holmes and her family were spotted in Grayton Beach, soaking up the sun and shopping in the area’s unique and locally owned shops and boutiques. Up and coming country star Chuck Wicks is shooting a video for his new single, “The Salt Life” along the Historic Destin Harbor, around Crab Island, and in HarborWalk Village this week as well. Wicks will be thanking the Emerald Coast for its hospitality with a free concert Thursday evening as part of HarborWalk Village’s “Red, White, and Blue Celebration”, which honors local and military heroes. “ As exciting as it is to have Hollywood A-listers in and around Destin and the Harbor, it’s important to remember the men and women who truly make a difference throughout the community”, continued Wilson.



Next week, The Southern Star’s sister ship, The Buccaneer Pirate Cruise, will be hosting The Tennessee Titan Cheerleaders, for a dinner cruise. This event will certainly keep The Emerald Coast on the top of everyone’s radar. The Southern Star, located in the HarborWalk Village Marina, is Destin’s original dolphin cruise, has been helping locals and visitors alike explore the natural beauty of Florida’s Emerald Coast, including, dolphin, seabirds, and other marine life since 1994. The Southern Star was awarded a 2012 Certificate of Excellence by TripAdvisor.com for their consistently high customer satisfaction rating. Aboard the Southern Star, every visitor is treated like a celebrity.



Contact: Southern Star Dolphin Cruise | 850.837.7741 | http://southernstardolphincruise.com



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