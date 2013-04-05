Celebrity Bigfoot Hunt Returns for Third Time to Kentucky

Pigeon Forge, TN -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/05/2013 -- The hunt for the mythical beast that is said to roam the forests of the eastern United States will be headed to the Daniel Boone National Forest of Kentucky on April 5 & 6, 2013 with celebrity guests from Bigfoot Shows featured on History Channel’s Monster Quest, A&E Channel and BBC Bigfoot Documentary Shows.



The celebrity line up includes, Kentucky’s own Charlie Raymond from a BBC Bigfoot Documentary Series, Joedy Cook, from History Channel’s Monster Quest and John E.L. Tenney featured on A&E Channel.



“Were extremely delighted to bring another exciting event back to Kentucky,” noted Event Host Chad Morin. “We have put together a fantastic mix of Exhibits, World-Class Presenters and the chance to go on a real Bigfoot Hunt with some of the top names in the Bigfoot community.”



The northern section of the Daniel Boone National Forest has been a hot bed of Bigfoot sightings, located near the Kentucky and Ohio boarder, in this area Daniel Boone himself wrote about chasing a “10 foot hairy giant” in his journal.



With the popularity in the mainstream media with shows like Finding Bigfoot, the public is developing a taste into the unknown. This event will give newcomers and experienced Bigfoot fans a chance to see unique exhibits like Hair Samples and Plaster Foot Casts as well as the chance to talk to experts in the field, listen to their presentations and then activily participate in a Bigfoot Hunt with the guest presenters.



Charlie Raymond, is a veteran Bigfoot Researcher with years of experience in the field where he has researched Bigfoot sightings throughout the United States. Charlie is also the founder of The Kentucky Bigfoot Research Organization and recently appeared in a BBC Documentary about Bigfoot.



Joedy Cook, one of the most active bigfoot researchers in the State of Ohio. Originally, he was a member of the Cincinnati UFO research group A.S.K. but realized that his interests were more in the field of cryptozoology. Joedy has been studying the bigfoot phenomenon since 1991 and is the author of Bigfoot in Ohio, Bigfoot Encounters in Ohio: Quest for the Grassman, Traces of the Grassman : the Hunt for the Ohio Bigfoot, The Beginner's Guide to Bigfoot Research was well as Cryptid Ohio He founded the Ohio Center for Bigfoot Studies and Cryptid Seekers along with Ken Gerhard and Raven Meindel. Joedy is also a member of the American Bigfoot Society, and has appeared on several television programs which discuss large primates in North America including the History Channel show Monsterquest, SyFy Channel SIGHTINGS AND ENCOUNTERS and The Learning Channel's Top Ten Mysteries of the World.



John E.L. Tenney is a Paranormal, Anomalistic and Conspiratorial Researcher and Lecturer for over two decades, starring on A&E Channel's Paranormal State the New Class, and has been a consultant for numerous companies, films and television shows including, Unsolved Mysteries, Paramount, FOX, NBC, SyFy, A&E and The New York Times. John is one of the very few private individuals who has ever been contacted by The Vatican to participate in an exorcism sanctioned by The Holy See.



This is a limited ticketed event that will include viewing of Bigfoot Exhibits, Special Meet and Greet with the guests, Photo and Autograph Session, Complimentary Signed 8x10 of Celebrities, Lectures and Presentations by Charlie Raymond, Joedy Cook, John Tenney and Chad Morin then participate in a LIVE Bigfoot Hunt led by the stars in the Daniel Boone National Forest!



The event lectures will be at the Hampton Inn, Morehead Kentucky at 500 Hampton Way, Morehead Kentucky 40351 just 65 miles East of Lexington. Tickets will not be sold at the door and must be purchased in advance. For more information about this event you can visit their website: www.GhostHuntWeekends.com or call 1-800-604-9101



About Ghost Hunt Weeekends

Ghost Hunt Weekends is a speciality paranormal event company that produces unique events across the globe where fans get to meet the celebrities of paranormal reality television shows and then participate in the same activities seen in those shows. Headquartered in Tennessee, Ghost Hunt Weekends hosts more than 40 events annually.



For Media Contact:

Company : MTO Public Relations

Contact: Chad Morin

3152 Parkway #13

Pigeon Forge, TN 3786

865.686.8893

chad@mtogroup.net

http://www.ghosthuntweekends.com/