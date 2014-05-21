Allfig.com Reveals All About the Life of Celebrities

Troy, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2014 -- Being an ultimate source of information about celebrities, their life, gossips and news, Allfig.com is the place, where people can learn everything about their favorite celebrity, along with celebrity birthdays and celebrity news. The site provides people with the incredible opportunity to contact their favorite celebrity as well.



Many people are curious about how stars and celebrities live, what have helped them become famous, etc. Allfig.com provides people with all the info about their favorite celebrities, the most recent news and gossips, lifestyle, birthday, and everything that people need to learn to know them better. As people say, the more someone gets to know a person, the more attractive he becomes to them.



The celebrity birthdays section will show people information about some unique celebrity birthday celebrations, such as the one that Chanel Iman made for her 21st birthday. She made a reggae themed party in the exotic resort in Jamaica where she and her friends flew uaing a private flight.



This January was anniversary for Oprah Winfrey, who turned 60. She had to sell some of her belongings to open more room for the guests of her huge birthday party.



Not all of the celebrities have the same opportunity. For example, Lindsay Lohan celebrated her birthday on the rehab center’s balcony, smoking a cigarette. This modest celebration is in contrast to her 20th birthday celebrated 7 years ago when she spent $100,000 for the birthday party.



All who would like to learn more about the birthday celebrations of Mariah Carey, Paris Hilton, Sean Comb, Naomi Campbell, Kate Moss, Kim Kardashian and many others, can take a look at Allfig.com.



The site also offers celebrity news. They will help people understand things like which female celebrities have tattoos, which of them if any at all avoid makeup, their weights and heights, which of them are couples and which are divorced. People will also find information about the celebrities who fight against the most dreaded disease, cancer. In addition, visitors can learn why some of the celebrities wear sunglasses. Do they try to hide something or to hide themselves from cameras?



Those who are curious about the male celebrities’ hair style can find an article dedicated on this topic. People also can see top most celebrity photos that include Leonardo DiCaprio, Lukas Haas, Hugh Jackman and more. The scientology has become more and more popular form of religion practiced by celebrities these days. Readers can find information about who follows scientologc teachings and how joining the Church of Scientology has reflected on their personal life.



There is even more information about the celebrities’ lifestyle and interesting facts that can be found all in one place. Pay a visit to http://www.allfig.com to find out more.



About ALLFIG.COM

ALLFIG.COM gathers information about well-known celebrities. The site, which is owned by Dreams International Inc, provides the most recent and correct info about people’s favorite stars.