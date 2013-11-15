Celebrity Cutouts Have Launched a New Website After Continued Success with Their Celebrity Masks and Standee's

Nottinghamshire, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/15/2013 -- Growing brand Celebrity Cutouts, the 2012 brainchild of longstanding Retford Design and Printing specialists Snap PLC (www.snap.plc.uk), have launched an on trend new website www.celebrity-cutouts.co.uk to meet the growing demand for their life size celebrity cutouts, life size celebrity face masks, mini standees, and canvas prints. The OMG Celebrity Cutouts site caters for those buying gifts, cutouts for events, and personalised masks and cutouts. One of their biggest markets is teenagers from all over the globe.



Originally launched for the UK, the Celebrity Cutouts team at Snap quickly realised that their Film, TV and Music top quality celebrity cardboard cutouts were popular with people everywhere and now service the UK market, and Europe, Australia and America. Even selling cutouts to popular TV shows, media organisations and celebrities themselves!



Here are Celebrity Cutouts Gary Barlow and Louis Walsh on the XFactor trailer recently – make sure you watch the video:



http://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-2404280/Caroline-Flack-gathers-finalists-street-party-new-spin-X-Factor-teaser.html



Lifesize cutouts and masks make fantastic photo opportunities and popular gifts, they are great for events, celebrations and parties and the newest range of personalised masks, personalised cutouts and now personalised celebrity advent calendars are proving much sought after.



Here is Celebrity Cutout Keith Lemon at Bovington Training Ground recently for a Marie Curie event courtesy of bloggers ChelseaMamma and CharlieMoos:



Director Michael Todd says “With our Celebrity Cutouts everyone can invite a famous name to their party and finish the event with the photos to prove it! Our Cutouts bring so much pleasure to so many people, it makes our job great fun.”



The event at Doncaster College on Thursday 14th November 2013 from 10am -4pm will feature Celebrity themes for students to pose and take photo’s in their own XFactor, Strictly Come Dancing, Celebrity Juice and more. Help for Heroes will also be joining Celebrity Cutouts with a stall at the event.



Celebrity Cutouts can also be found on Facebook www.facebook.com/celebritycutouts and Twitter www.twitter.com/celebritycutout and it’s often on their social networks you fill out what everyone’s very own celebrities have been up to! The team are looking forward to seeing the photo’s from the event on Facebook and Twitter.



Contact: melanie@celebrity-cutouts.co.uk

www.celebrity-cutouts.co.uk