Celebrity Ghost Hunt Headed to Alabama's Sloss Furnaces for a Paranormal Event on July 27, 2013

London, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/14/2013 -- Giving the ultimate treat to ghost hunting enthusiasts all over the United States, Ghost Hunt Weekends is scheduled for July 27, 2013 for an unforgettable ghost hunt with the stars at the most popular haunted attraction center of Birmingham, Alabama: the Sloss Furnaces.



The Sloss Furnace is chosen for the event because of its ghastly past that numerous people in Alabama are well aware of. Built in 1881, it happened to be a pig iron-producing blast furnace where in an unfortunate accident many workers got injured and several of them lost their lives as well. Innocent workers lost their lives due to incineration, carbon monoxide poisonings and exploding steam pipes. The factory was closed in 1971 and it is believed that the souls of those victims are still lying at this notoriously haunted location. This is the reason why Ghost Hunt chooses this location for their ghost hunting event.



The premier paranormal event company, Ghost Hunt Weekends promises a memorable ghost hunters event along with their favorite stars of the reality TV show Ghost Hunters, shown on Syfy Channel. The company spokesperson reveals, “This could be a real opportunity for people with an insatiable interest for the paranormal and the unknown to go for ghost hunting and meet their favorite stars too.”



He announces that Adam Berry from Ghost Hunters will be in the hunt, and also Joe Chin of Ghost Hunters International will be on his rare US appearance. Both Adam and Joe are members of The Atlantic Paranormal Society or TAPS.



Many people are very excited about the ghost hunting event and they feel that The Sloss Furnace ghost hunter event on July 27th will provide the paranormal fan with an experience of a lifetime - where passionate ghost hunters will meet and greet with the stars, and get their chance at photo and autograph sessions. Special presentations by the Ghost Hunt Weekends crew are also to be expected. FLIR camera rentals are offered for a great chronicling of the ghost hunting journey.



The company spokesman also reveals that the Sloss Furnace Ghost Hunt event will be featured live on radio and streaming coverage by KGRA. Participants will get interviewed, be seen on live video, take home own evidence -- all while living the night like a TV star.



To find out more about the TAPS Fan Event on July 27 with the stars of Ghost Hunters, please visit http://www.ghosthuntweekends.com for information.



About MTO-Events

Ghost Hunt Weekends is a specialty Paranormal Event Company which provides fans with the chance of meeting their favorite stars of Reality TV Show's and ghost hunt with them. It is owned and operated by Chad Morin, an independent paranormal author and researcher who has turned a life-long passion into interactive events for the public.



For Media Contact:

Ghost Hunting Weekends UK

Telephone: 1-800-604-9101

Website: http://www.ghosthuntweekends.com/