Celebrity Gossip Juice Keeps Readers Up-To-Date on the Latest and Hottest News About Celebrities

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/11/2012 -- From the scoop on the TomKat divorce proceedings to the current updates on the Kardashian family, people love to read the latest news and gossip about their favorite celebrities.



But finding this news can often be time consuming, involving perusing through several magazines and websites in order to find the most current stories.



A website has been creating quite a buzz lately for offering its readers up-to-date celebrity news about anyone and everyone who is currently making headlines.



Gossip Juice features current stories about a wide variety of celebrities. In addition, the website also offers its readers movie news and trailers, as well as updates on popular television shows.



In addition, Gossip Juice, which was established in 2009, offers a social network where readers are welcome to submit their own stories. People who have their own gossip or other news to report can click on the “submit your story” button located on the home page to be taken to another area of the site where they can write up their information.



Using the celebrity Gossip Juice site is easy; visitors are welcome to visit at any time and browse through the wide variety of news stories and other articles. The latest top celebrity insights are featured at the top of the home page, and a list of the top random articles is listed further down. Clicking on any of the titles will take readers to the complete article.



For example, a breaking news article that is currently featured at the top of the page notes how Tom Cruise and his soon-to-be ex-wife Katie Holmes are focusing on what is best for their young daughter Suri.



“We are committed to working together as parents to accomplish what is in our daughter Suri’s best interests,” the two said in a newly-released statement that is featured on Gossip Juice.



“We want to keep matters affecting our family private and express our respect for each other’s commitment to each of our respective beliefs and support each other’s roles as parents.”



About Gossip Juice

Gossip Juice, a website that was established in 2009, strives to offer its readers the latest celebrity news. The site’s main focus is on gossip and also includes movie news and trailers. Readers are also welcome to submit their own stories through the site’s social network. For more information, please visit http://gossip-juice.com