Celebrity Interior Designer Kelli Ellis Offers Top Decorating Tips for Making the Holidays Merry and Bright

Santa Margarita, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/07/2012 -- Carnival, lime green and bold black for the holidays? Absolutely, says celebrity interior designer Kelli Ellis whose design work has been featured on “The Real Housewives of Orange County” and most recently, HGTV’s number-one holiday hit, “Celebrity Holiday Homes” with Haylie Duff, which airs Dec. 14 at 9 p.m., Eastern.



“As early as summertime, I get calls from my clients who are eager to get on my holiday calendar and start planning for the holidays. For me and my holiday helpers, Christmas is the perfect time to make some magic!” Ellis said. “This year, I had the pleasure of taping HGTVs ‘Celebrity Holiday Homes,’ bringing a trendy southern California wonderland to Haylie Duff's gorgeous Los Angeles home. Like Haylie, my clients want something different each year to keep their decor exciting and worth celebration. Here are a few trends that stand out as this season's musts!”



Ellis’ top three 2012 holiday decorating trends are:



Carnival: “I love this ‘anything goes’ theme of blues, pinks, red, green, gold, silver, purple, aqua....you name it! The trick is to blend the colors equally,” she said. “Think carnival colors, complete with feathers, glitter, cartoonish ornaments and lights. Add this to a white tree, and you have modern magic. Add it to a traditional green tree, and you have revitalized your holiday style.”



Lime is the new green: Forest green is out and lime green is in for the holidays this year. Bright lime green has replaced evergreen as a fresher, edgier option for holiday décor. Ellis suggests replacing balls and ribbons with the brighter shade for a simple transformation; likewise, lime green ornaments will add a colorful “pop” on the tree.



Bold Black: Ellis’ last tip is for those willing to take a risk and make a holiday change: “If you're daring and really want a change this year, bring home a black, pre-lit tree with clear lights. Don't be afraid, because you will be covering 70 percent of the tree with metallic ornaments. Simply add clusters of gold and silver balls to add drama.” She also suggests using black pipe cleaners, stringing together three balls, then twisting the wire to create something that looks like a small cluster of grapes and can easily be twisted onto the tree. Grouping ornaments can add dimension to the tree and create mini-focal points. Wide, wire gold and silver ribbons billowing out of the tree and antique mirror ornaments will further create “the tree of a taste master!”



Based in Orange County, Calif., Ellis works in the fields of interior design, speaking, education and brand ambassador. With serenity, comfort and style driving her interior design business, Kelli Ellis Interiors, Inc. is top-rated. As co-creator of Design Camp, Ellis brings cutting edge interior design business tactics to Interior designers across the country.



About Kelli Ellis

Award-winning celebrity interior designer, certified design psychology coach, and Design Camp creator, Kelli Ellis leads the charge at Kelli Ellis Interiors, Inc. She is the featured designer on TLC's "Clean Sweep," HGTV's "Takeover My Makeover" and Bravo's "Real Housewives of Orange County," She is the resident design expert for eHow.com and creator of the Certified Design Psychology Coach certification through the Spencer Institute.



