Celebrity Interior Designer Kelli Ellis Turns People's Homes Into Havens

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2013 -- The one thing people’s homes are most is their castle. People are meant to be happy and comfortable in them, and that doesn’t just limit comfort and security to soft chairs, but the entire home decoration package.



Celebrity interior designer Kelli Ellis helps people turn their homes into havens. Her clients know hands down that the homes Kelli Ellis designs are serene and of the highest quality. Having traveled the world, she draws her inspiration from all the places she’s been.



Kelli has been the featured designer on TLCs Clean Sweep, two seasons of HGTVs Takeover My Makeover, and Bravo’s Real Housewives of Orange County, transforming their homes into their ultimate havens. She was also on HGTV’s #1 Holiday hit Celebrity Holiday Homes where Kelli adds season sparkle to a Haylie Duff’s gorgeous home.



In addition to HGTV, TLC, Bravo, Kelli has guest appeared on NBC, CBS, ABC Nationwide. Furthermore, she’s popular on eHow.com and V&M.com Insider.



Kelli is also an expert in psychology where people know her as the feature reporter for Daybreak OC, and monthly advice columnist for the OC Gazette. She’s given decor and “Design Psychology” advice on HGTV Radio/Sirius, MomTV and BlogTalk Radio.



Additionally, she regularly contributes to HGTV.com, Riviera Modern Luxury, Star Magazine, Cosmopolitan, Redbook, Better Homes and Gardens, Vegas, TV Guide, Image, Dabble Magazine and Hearst publications Nationwide. Kelli has her hands in everything design and décor related.



For Kelli to attend a speaking engagement, make an appearance, an endorsement, attend an interview, or decorate your home, it can be promised that anything Kelli Ellis is involved with will be a spectacular and beautiful experience with a breathtaking outcome!



