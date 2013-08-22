Celebrity Play Benefit Performance of 110 Stories with Diane Venora, Ernie Hudson, Jon Heder Anthony Ruivivar & Stelio Savante

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/22/2013 -- To commemorate the 12th anniversary of the events of Sept. 11, 2001, Sarah Tuft's 110 Stories will be presented in Los Angeles Sept. 11th at 8 PM at The Nate Holden Center for the Performing Arts. The show has a runtime of 90 minutes.



Directed by Rudolf Buitendach and all schedule permitting, the cast includes: Golden Globe nominee Diane Venora (As You Like It, Heat, The Insider, Bird), Ernie Hudson (Ghostbusters, Miss Congeniality II), Jon Heder (Napoleon Dynamite, Blades Of Glory), Anthony Ruivivar (Banshee, Southland, Third Watch), SAG nominee Stelio Savante (Ugly Betty, My Super Ex Girlfrfiend), Ethan Kogan (Dr Gutman’s Eulogy), and Jessica Silvetti (Problem Of Evil). Other celebrity performers and the rest of the cast will be announced soon.



All net proceeds from the event go to Operation Gratitude. Supporters include First Lady Michelle Obama, Ben Affleck, Gary Sinise and Ed Asner.



A love letter to New York City, the play was most recently performed at NYU Skirball Center for the Performing Arts in 2011, and at The Geffen Playhouse in Los Angeles in 2010. In 110 Stories, a blend of characters allows for thirty perspectives to be shared, including those of an iron worker, cop, homeless couple, photojournalist, K9 handler, doctor, body worker, chaplain and volunteer. A firefighter leads us on the journey through September 11th and into the recovery.



The benefit performance is supported by lead producer Stelio Savante, director Rudolf Buitendach, casting directors Engine Media Group and producers Ethan Kogan and Jessica Silvetti and playwright Sarah Tuft. In a statement, Savante said, "I’m delighted to bring this to Los Angeles for the second time. Sarah’s compelling play defines the victory of the human spirit over adversity despite all of our differences, and in honor of those who are no longer with us"



Tickets are between $25-$55 and may be purchased at http://itsmyseat.com/110stories and through The Nate Holden Performing Arts Center/Ebony Rep at http://www.ebonyrep.org/on_stage_now.html The Nate Holden Performing Arts Center is a facility of the city of Los Angeles and operated by the Ebony Repertory Theater



PRESS CONTACT: Phil Ryan theinsiderpr@aim.com