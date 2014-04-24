New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Celebrity Power and Its Influence on Global Consumer Behaviour"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2014 -- Celebrities are playing an ever greater role in modern culture and consumption patterns, serving as arbiters of taste, style and public opinion the world over. Their endorsement and creative input enables them to bring attention, credibility and other intangible benefits to a brand in a way that no other type of advertising can. This new global report analyses the ways in which marketers are exploiting celebrity power to create an emotional bond with the consumer and thus increase sales.
Strategy Briefings offer unique insight into emerging trends world-wide. Aimed squarely at strategists and planners, they draw on Euromonitor International's vast information resources to give top line insight across markets and within consumer segments. Written by some of our most experienced analysts, they are designed as provocations for senior management to use in their own forum, allowing them to stand back and reflect on the behaviour and motivation driving global markets today and tomorrow
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Product coverage:<|Products|>
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report
* Identify factors driving change now and in the future
* Understand motivation
* Forward-looking outlook
* Briefings and presentation should provoke lively discussion at senior level
* Take a step back from micro trends
* Get up to date estimates and comment
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