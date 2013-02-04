Celebrity Stylist Lionel Renard's Hair Care Line Brings New Flair Home with a Holistic Approach to Stimulate Senses and Infuse Awareness

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/04/2013 -- Lionel Renard has a huge name in the grooming industry. He delivers exceptional service: he gives an experience to his clients. It is an experience that is worth remembering and coming back to. Women and men who have been in his hands praise him to no end. They claim that he has given them a new look and that his energy has made them feel better while delivering classic and edgy styles. There are very few stylists in the industry who cater good value for money. They are rarely any stylists who take into account the opinions, comments and feelings of the clients while giving makeovers and provide directions on how to proceed at home.



Lionel Renard can be found in Miami, New York and Los Angeles and also has just launched his hair care line. He has made Lionel Renard products that meet today's demands in hair care; i.e. products with no sulfates, no sodium chloride , no parabens, with tropical fruits and citrus fragrance. His products will set the client's mood to a place they have been or where they should go to. The treatments leave the hair extremely healthy,shiny and fortified . The styling products are unique for they are mixable between one another to deliver specific results for each clients different needs. Among the best seller:



I AM - TRUSTWORTHY dry Shampoo which is known for it's pleasant fragrance and which unlike other dry shampoos does not deposit a white film on hair .



I AM - REJUVENATED leave-in conditioner that decreases damage during styling, creates shine without weight. Great with hot tools.



I AM - LUSCIOUS a humidity resistant balm that controls friz , Keratin infused it immediately improves the appearance of hair by sealing the cuticle.



I AM - GRATEFUL shampoo infused with keratin to help prevent breakage. Adds renewed strength and gently smoothes and softens the surface of the hair.



I AM - FORTIFIED daily light weight conditioner formulated with Keratin to seal the cuticle . Proteins and plant extracts to strengthen, repair and restore elasticity .



“I had my hair cut and highlighted over a month ago and am still receiving compliments on both!! Lionel has been working on my hair for the past 10 years - wherever I could find him - NY or LA -We have done short, long, blond, natural - no matter what direction we take - I feel happy - because he also helps me see what I really want - not what he wants or someone else wants - but which color, which style - will make me happier everyday! I feel so lucky to have him on my team....” This was one of the many testimonials by a happy client named Christiane Sabo.



The testimonial shows how much Lionel’s clients love his work. To purchase Lionel Renard products or to get more information on his services and bio visit: www.lionelrenard.com



