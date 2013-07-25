Celebrity Sweat, the #1 Celebrity Fitness Campaign Featuring Hip-Hop Singer NELLY Goes Global

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/25/2013 -- Managing partners of DEAL Global Holdings, Lynnwood Bibbens and Kevin Mills have strategically crafted a new partnership between Celebrity Sweat and Principal Media. The new relationship will take the existing 13 episode series into international syndication immediately and provide the brand with global visibility.



The brand takes you behind the scenes to see how your favorite athletes and celebrities train. Using music and sports, Celebrity Sweat's goal is to motivate and inspire people of all ages to make health and wellness a priority. Showcasing the best workouts and training tips is of interest to all fans of all ages and Celebrity Sweat takes its energy through the initial season to give fans a flavor of more to now come.



Thirteen episodes of Celebrity Sweat; the brand that showcases the workouts of professional athletes and celebrities, have been released online with the next thirteen episodes to be filmed imminently and distributed domestically and internationally.



Principal Media's worldwide distribution wing is a respected presence in the domestic and foreign TV marketplace, and represents 3000+ hours of Award-winning TV programming, including long-running series on Lifetime, Fuel, Travel Channel, Spike, Discovery, Speed, Versus and others.



DEAL Global Holdings plans to co-produce with Principal Media the next season of Celebrity Sweat, and plans to utilize its expertise as well as the wisdom of their network of strategic partners to enable independent producers; brands; ad agencies, and even studios to redefine, recreate and monetize content across any platform or medium.



Celebrity Sweat additionally held a VIP post party following the ESPYs on July 17 hosted by NELLY, featuring the Under Armor Red Carpet with NFL legend Deion Sanders, being brought to you by Footlocker. The event also featured a 3 Minute Update red carpet, bringing together the best in sports and music with net proceeds going back to the Boys and Girls Club of East L.A.