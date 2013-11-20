Celebrity Trainer and Fitness Expert Justin Woltering Re-Launches His World-Renowned Muscle-Building Program

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/20/2013 -- Justin Woltering, The Nation’s leading provider on entertaining and educational fitness content, releases his muscle-building program, Bigger Better Faster 2.0!, today. An extensive eBook, Membership Area, and Justin’s NO BS approach to fitness make this fitness program stand out from the rest. Justin's years of dedication and hard work has now been combined into a program that has already helped thousands of guys, from the average Joe to professional athletes, achieve lean, athletic physiques.



Justin Woltering is one of the world's most sought after fitness professionals. He has been featured on TV and National Magazines such as Muscle&Fitness, Men’s Health, and ESPN. In addition he is a Dymatize sponsored athlete, cover model, and author.



Justin Woltering has served as an industry leader, producing exclusive videos and articles for premier fitness businesses, so creating this system was a natural progession. Now, in addition to offering superior training services, Justin Woltering is providing a complete program outlined day by day, minute by minute, to remove all guess work and help the world see the truth about building muscle and losing fat.



Justin Woltering is also an actor who stars in the new film RoboCop vs Terminator. A recent press release announcing the trailer of the film quotes, “The Terminator is played by bodybuilder Justin Woltering, a personal trainer and fitness model for magazines such as Men’s Workout who is every bit as built as Arnold Schwarzenegger, yet retains the cold stare of Robert Patrick.”



For additional information on Justin’s products and services or to contact Justin personally please visit JustinWoltering.com. To read the first chapter of Bigger Better Faster for free visit www.biggerbetterfasternow.com.



About Bigger, Better, Faster 2.0

Bigger Better Faster 2.01, one of the nation’s leading fitness systems, provides a one-stop entertaining and educational resource to build muscle and shred fat. Learn more at www.biggerbetterfasternow.com/buy