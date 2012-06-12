Hollywood Celebrity Trainer Shows You How to Really Get Fit This Summer

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/12/2012 -- One of the most common resolutions people make every summer is to get fit, either by losing weight, exercising or both. It is also one of the first resolutions to get broken. The reason is, that many people have trouble motivating themselves to do what they know they should do to get fit.



Jason Scott Johnson, author of the new book, Re-Create Yourself: Simple Steps to Burn Fat and Sculpt Your Body, has the answers to fitness motivation. "The first thing to do is ask yourself what reaching the goal will do for your life?" he said.



It is also critical to have compelling reasons to get fit or make any other important change. "When you know why you want something, you create a force in your subconscious mind and a strong desire within you to take the actions necessary to achieve that goal," Johnson said. "You will also want to become familiar with the feelings associated with the goal. Feel these feelings as often as you can."



One way to do this is to keep a Win Journal, or a list of all your successes each day. This will add to your feelings of accomplishment and increase your self-confidence. Another way is to visualize yourself as having reached the goal and feeling the emotions you would have then as vividly as you can.



Johnson's book contains a get fit program for people at every stage of fitness, as well as delicious recipes, techniques for changing habits, additional motivational techniques, tips for eating out and much more.



Re-Create Yourself is available at Amazon and book stores.



Jason Scott Johnson is a former U.S. Marine, and kickboxing and wrestling champion. He is a fitness professional, natural bodybuilding and sports model champion and fat loss expert who has sculpted Hollywood celebrities. An Ironman Triathlete and Adventure Racer, he has written for or modeled for such magazines as Muscle and Fitness, Ironman, Men's Fitness, Physical Combat Athlete, Exercise for Men and Inside Kung Fu. He is also a certified NLP practitioner.



