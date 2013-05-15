Celebrity TV Chef Chris Nirschel to Headline as the Culinary Virtuoso at Midtown's EVR Lounge

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2013 -- Nationally acclaimed Midtown destination EVR announced today the appointment of celebrity chef, Culinary Bad Boy Chris Nirschel, as Epicurean Chief, charged with the task to create designer cuisine at savvy prices. Midtown breadwinners can savor the lounge's new lunch operation beginning Monday, May 13th.



Using his diverse capabilities and incredible talent, expert Chef Nirschel has developed a flavorful and fresh seasonal lunch menu for EVR that is exceedingly noteworthy while remaining cost efficient on any budget.



“Utilizing my cooking experiences, education and family background, I pride myself in using the freshest seasonal ingredients to create extraordinary food,” Nirschel said. “At EVR, I want patrons to have a unique experience so our menu is versatile and our non-alcoholic drink options are creative and refreshing.”



Chris Nirschel became nationally prominent on “The Next Food Network Star” and Chopped All Stars in 2011.



The distinctive lunch menu will feature a variety of enjoyable entrees and refreshing non-alcoholic beverages completely unique to EVR. Menu favorites include a savory prosciutto, apple and brie wrap, mouthwatering sautéed brisket burger petites, homemade buffalo chicken flatbread pizzette and market fresh ahi tuna seaweed salad among other delectable dishes all priced at twelve dollars or even the bitcoin equivalent. Custom crafted non-alcoholic beverages include invigorating watermelon juice, fresh squeezed limeade and a ginger cucumber cooler. EVR's new lunch opportunity will be available for Off-Site Corporate Catering later in the season.



About EVR

EVR (Ever), an experiential lounge located in the heart of Manhattan’s Empire District, is a sleek and sophisticated destination offering an exclusive interactive experience. The 5,000 square-foot, dual level space features two bars, an elevated DJ booth, two curated cocktail menus created by expert in-house mixologist Orson Salicetti, and delectable nouveau-American cuisine. Combining industrial chic décor with cutting edge design elements including eclectic atmosphere lighting, vintage furniture, signature art installations and unique entertainment, EVR brings artistry with a high-energy milieu once thought only to exist Downtown to Midtown.



EVR Lounge

Email: info@culinarybadboy.com

54 W. 39th Street, New York, NY 10018

www.evrnyc.com