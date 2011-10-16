Celebrity “Vaper” Implores Smokers to Switch to Electronic Cigarettes as a Healthy Alternative

Sydney, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2011 -- As almost everyone knows, smoking can lead to serious health issues including heart disease, numerous cancers, chronic lung disease and even death. Yet, according to 2010 statistics, 1.35 billion of the world’s population still smoke. Unfortunately, about five million of these people will succumb to the deadly side effects, some as a result of second-hand smoke.



But with so many different Nicotine Replacement Therapies or NRTs on the market, it can be difficult to know what will work and what is safe. From nicotine patches to gum and inhalers, the choices are endless.



eCigAddict.com recently launched to provide a new perspective on the nicotine replacement debate. Website founder, Mark Soon, known in the blogosphere as “Mech” provides visitors with advice and unbiased reviews on e-cigarettes and their many components. The site aims to convert traditional smokers to e-cig users and make them aware this healthier alternative is available.



Smoking electronic cigarettes, otherwise known as vaping, is done without the use of tobacco. Electronic cigarettes come in all shapes and sizes and work using a rechargeable battery, water and an e-liquid containing nicotine. When a person inhales, the water vapor with nicotine in it is released.



Unlike tobacco-burning cigarettes, electronic cigarettes such as the Halo e cigarette do not release smoke and therefore do not give way to harmful second-hand smoke effects.



According to Mech, there are many misconceptions surrounding e-cigarettes, but from his perspective, they are a safer way to help people quit smoking. He says they serve as a means of fighting off withdrawal symptoms while delivering the “throat hit” and sensation most people miss when quitting smoking.



“In my own personal experience, 95 percent of the people I know whom have taken up electronic cigarette vaping have quit smoking immediately – that’s how effective it is,” said Mech. “Some of them have been able to give up e-cigarettes as well after a few months, with no withdrawal symptoms.”



With the new forum, Mech intends to inform visitors of the latest vaping related and community news and help more smokers make the switch to this rapidly growing NRT.



About eCigAddict:

eCigAddict.com is the community-based blog of celebrity vaper "Mech."The motivation behind the blog is to help e-cigarette users obtain truthful and unbiased opinions on various e-cigarette brands. It takes on fake and "sponsored" reviews that exist all over the Internet. Its larger goal is to make people give up tobacco and switch to e-cigarettes, a healthier alternative. The blog also features a usage FAQ that guides beginners and veterans on using e-cigarettes, as well as e-cigarette experiences shared by the community. The Website updates regularly with the latest e-cigarette reviews, usage FAQs, and industry news, all written by experts and actual users. For more information, visit http://www.eCigAddict.com