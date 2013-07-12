Luis Sevilla Presents the Revealing of CelebrityCrowdfunding.com

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/12/2013 -- The revealing of a new website called CelebrityCrowdfunding.com will be on July 15, 2013 by Luis Sevilla. CelebrityCrowdfunding.com does campaigns for or by celebrities to raise money for disaster relief charities and more. This website works by either a celebrity or a campaign owner posting a campaign for a charity or an event they choose and then you, the backer, will pledge a donation amount. Backers will receive benefits or perks for pledging.



With the influence of celebrities, CelebrityCrowdFunding.com will be an astonishing way for charities or organizations to raise the money they need to provide the assistance or services they offer. CelebrityCrowdfunding.com is also a great way for you to get involved helping with these campaigns, plus receiving benefits for doing so.



CelebrityCrowdfunding.com will be providing specials during their launch. For charities or disaster relief campaigns there will be complimentary crowdfunding fundraisers. For new “All or Nothing” campaigns, there will be a “pay it forward” fee structure. For all “Flexible Campaigns” that are fully funded, there will be a 10% posting/service fee. Half of this fee will be dispensed into the next “All or Nothing” campaign and the other half given back to the backer in a “Give Back” fund. Also, if the “All or Nothing” campaign is successful they will receive a low 4% posting/service fee.



Besides helping all these wonderful charities raise the money that they need, another exciting part of participating is the benefits or rewards, called perks, you will receive. There is a Celebrity group or chat, a Celebrity Cam 2 Cam, campaign digital downloads, and online celebrity charity auctions, plus much more. This is an incredible way to bring celebrities and fans together for a great cause.



For more information and updates go to CelebrityCrowdfunding.com.



About CrowdFunders Promotion

CrowdFunders Promotion is a professional group of Crowdfunding promoters dedicated to getting people’s Crowdfunding projects funded. With a massive network of interested individuals, and access to dozens of press release websites, CrowdFunders is the only service in the world that can get you funded!



Media Contact:

Anaisse Amoretto

CrowdFunders Promotion

support@cfundpromo.com

Telephone: 818.533.8631