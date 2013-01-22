Celebs Need Protection and So Does Everybody Else. Security in LA at Critical Solutions

Valencia, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/22/2013 -- A California licensed security firm, PPO 16754 – Critical Solutions PSG, ensures utilizing a layered approach and employing off duty and retired police officers that have extensive experience and proven loyalty. They offer threat assessment, risk management and integrated security in Los Angeles.



Their Threat Assessment package will not only solve the problem, but will come full circle by working with each client to help avoid future conflicts. Every company is exposed to risk. Critical Solutions identifies and acts on security hazards that are relevant to daily business operations. From executive protection details to estate protection, they utilize the very best in security technologies and personnel.



Their services include but are not limited to event Security, Unparalleled Consulting and Subject Matter Expertise, Loss Prevention, Crime Prevention Strategies and Celebrity and Executive Protection Los Angeles. They maintain the highest level of confidentiality. At Critical Solutions the integrity of one’s business is their business. They work side by side with their clients, moving their interests forward, in a completely secure relationship.



About Critical Solutions PSG

Critical Solutions is owned and operated by cutting edge law enforcement professionals that have operated in the private security industry for the last twenty-five years. Critical Solutions is the first Los Angeles security company to implement an active anti-terrorism security program at a major American mall. Approached by corporate leaders, Critical Solutions PSG designed and put into effect - a program to specifically address the concerns and issues of the American consumer. From the red carpets of premier events to safe guarding the ideas and products of global companies, Critical Solutions integrates a total security package that blends the most advanced technologies and world-class security personnel.



For more information regarding this press release, please contact Critical Solutions PSG at abercovici@criticalsolutionspsg.com or call on 800-278-4575.



Postal Address: 25379 Wayne mills place suite 187, Valencia, California 91355