Celerion Expands Early Phase Clinical Operations Units

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2022 -- Biopharmaceutical clinical research organization, Celerion, has this year announced a considerable expansion that involves adding extensive research capacity and services. The company is adding significantly to the resources that it has for early phase clinical research, including upgrading pharmacy compounding suites and opening a new Screening and Return Center. This new capacity comes in the form of development at existing sites, including a new 40,000 square foot facility in Phoenix, Arizona that will add 350 beds to the company's capacity. The new facility is not just about expanding resources but has also been designed with participant experience in mind. Expanded pharmacy capabilities are intended to provide a fast and cost-effective way for clients to begin clinical trials, without the need for extensive CMC investment in the early stage of development. Celerion is renowned for its combination of clinical operations and medical expertise, pioneering new options for its clients in drug development.



Established in 2012, EPM Scientific is a leading specialist recruiter in the field of clinical operations careers. The firm's experience includes supporting the growth and expansion of high-profile leaders in the clinical research field, such as Celerion, as well as the talented individuals looking to make a difference in areas like this. In addition to extensive experience in hiring for clinical operations careers, the team at EPM Scientific also provides expert support across a broad spectrum of other specialties, including quality, safety/pharmacovigilance, legal and compliance, medical communications and commercial. EPM Scientific consultants are highly experienced when it comes to making key connections between organizations and talent. The firm has access to its database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals and is a go-to for organizations looking to recruit for excellence and growth. Thanks to a combination of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions, options can always be created for any hiring need.



EPM Scientific is well established as an expert recruiter for clinical operations careers in the USA and the firm's reach covers a wide geographic area. This includes most major hubs across the country, such as New York, Chicago, Boston, Dallas, Charlotte, Los Angeles and San Francisco. On top of that, the team in the USA is part of a worldwide workforce that numbers more than a thousand, adding significantly to the reach that the firm has. Plus, EPM Scientific is the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries. The firm has invested significantly and consistently in its own people over the years, recognizing the resilience and innovation this creates for the business overall. Consultants are trained on an ongoing basis and work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies. There are many different roles available via the firm today, including Senior Pharmacovigilance Scientist, Device Design Control Engineer and Head of Product Development.



Alec Rahman-Jones, Managing Director at EPM Scientific, comments, "Life Sciences organizations and professionals will play a critical role in protecting public health in 2022, putting more pressure on companies to have the right staff in place." He continues, "EPM Scientific is working with a range of industry leading clients from large pharmaceutical companies to innovative biotechs, ensuring that our clients are able to attract and secure top professionals. Our team can support these clients across the full lifecycle of production from R&D and development, to commercial, quality, and regulation."



About EPM Scientific USA

EPM Scientific USA partners with organizations across the fast-expanding pharmacovigilance sector. The firm's 1000+ employees support growth and development among enterprises where innovation and insight will be crucial to both current and future generations.