Celesio AG: Retail Company Profile, SWOT and Financial Report New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/14/2012 -- Synopsis

Celesio AG: Retail Company Profile, SWOT and Financial Report contains in depth information and data about the company and its operations. The profile contains a company overview, business description, competitive benchmarking, SWOT analysis, Key Employees, key facts, mergers and acquisitions, information on products and services, key Employee biographies, details of locations and subsidiaries, plus information on key news events affecting the company.



Summary

Canadean's "Celesio AG: Retail Company Profile, SWOT and Financial Report" is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about "Celesio AG"



Canadean's "Celesio AG: Retail Company Profile, SWOT and Financial Report" report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. Canadean strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

- Examines and identifies key information and issues about "Celesio AG" for business intelligence requirements.

- Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

- Provides data on company financial performance and competitive benchmarking.

- The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, prospects, key employees, locations and subsidiaries.



Reasons To Buy

- Quickly enhance your understanding of "Celesio AG"

- Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

- Increase business/sales activities by understanding your competitors’ businesses better.

- Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.



Key Highlights

Celesio AG (Celesio) is a pharmaceutical retailer based in Germany. The company primarily operates in drug wholesale and retail, and related services. Its product portfolio includes OTC products, healthcare products, skincare products and non-prescription products. Celesio also offers logistics and distribution services to pharmaceutical manufacturers and also supports its clients' drug sales and marketing operations. During FY2011, the company operated 2,281 retail pharmacies across seven countries in Europe providing drugs and innovative health-related services to patients. It also operates more than 140 wholesale branches, supplying medicines to 65,000 pharmacies every day. Geographically, the company's operations are spanned across the UK, Brazil, Norway, Czech Republic, Denmark and Sweden. Celesio is headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany.



To view table of contents for this market report please visit:

http://www.reportstack.com/product/89032/celesio-ag-retail-company-profile-swot-and-financial-report.html