CelexaBirthDefectsNews.com: New Lawsuit Website Dedicated to Help Victims of Celexa Birth Defects

Not only will victims find the latest information about Celexa birth defects, the new website provides free case reviews as well.



Using a simple online form, plaintiffs can get in touch with a trained legal professional who can help them determine if they qualify for legal compensation and for a Celexa lawsuit, should they have reason to believe that their child was in any way inflicted with side effects after taking Celexa during their pregnancy.



According to the website owner Patricia Goldwing, Celexa, which is one of a class of anti depressant drugs called select seritonin reuptake inhibitors or SSRIs, has been associated with different birth defects due to its function in the body of prohibiting absorption of certain hormones, particularly seritonin:



“An epidemiological study for the effects of SNRIs on fetal development was published by the Center for Disease Control in 2012. SNRIs are a different, but related, class of antidepressants. Researchers in this study believed that the interference with seritonin absorption caused by the drugs might disrupt embryonic signaling pathways causing birth defects, most notably heart septal defects and craniofacial defects.



Other studies in Canada and Denmark were performed on children who were exposed to SSRIs in utero. The studies indicated that exposed children showed persistent developmental delays when compared to their peers over a 6 year period. There was also an increase in the incidence of autism spectral disorders among exposed children.” – quoted from an article in Celexa Birth Defects News, ‘Celexa Linked to Serious Birth Defects’



Numerous medical reports and journals conclude that some women who were prescribed the drug during pregnancy had given birth to children with birth defects and fetal injuries, namely craniofacial defects and heart septal defects.



In other striking news, not only were the side effects caused by Citalopram found in infants, the FDA has also updated their warning on the drug’s dosage, as it has also been **reported to have a serious side effects on mothers, causing heart problems in some patients.



With the launch of this brand new website, victims who need information about Celexa and birth defects can now verify their eligibility for compensation online.



By completing a simple online form found in the website, plaintiffs can forward their case information to trained legal experts who can then guide them through the process of filing a lawsuit against Forest Laboratories, manufacturer of Celexa, should they have a strong legal case.



Connecting victims with a knowledgeable Celexa laywer is also one of the free services provided by Celexa Birth Defects News, making them one of the most sought after consumer information website concerning Celexa birth defects to date.



For more information about their free case reviews, visit http://www.celexabirthdefectsnews.com today or contact their representative at 1-800-860-6742.



About CelexaBirthDefectsNews.com

A renowned consumer information website, CelexaBirthDefectsNews.com, known for their timely information about Celexa birth defects, they help hundreds of families whose newborn or child suffered from birth defects caused by the drug Celexa.



