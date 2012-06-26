Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/26/2012 -- An investigation on behalf of investors in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) shares over potential securities laws violations by certain officers and directors at Celgene Corporation in connection with certain financial statements was announced.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) concerning whether the company, certain of its officers and directors, or others have possibly violated federal securities laws. Specifically, the investigation concerns whether certain statements about Celgene’s business, its prospects and its operations were potentially materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Celgene Corporation reported that its annual Revenue rose from $2.25billion in 2008 to $4.84billion in 2011 and its Net Loss of $1.53billion for 2008 turned into a Net Income of $1.31billion in 2011.



Shares of Celgene Corp. (NASDAQ:CELG) rose from as low as $38.30 per share in April 2009 to as high as $79.65 per share in April 2012.



Then on June 21, 2012, before the market opened, Celgene International Sàrl, a subsidiary of Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ: CELG), provided a regulatory update for REVLIMID (lenalidomide) and pomalidomide as treatments for multiple myeloma.



NASDAQ:CELG fell from $67.16 per share on June 20, 2012, to $58.61 per share on June 21, 2012.



On June 25, 2012, NASDAQ:CELG closed at $61.23 per share.



