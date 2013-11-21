CELISTIC Publishing LLC Looks to Raise $400,000 via Indiegogo for Their Upcoming Venture 'CELISTIC Brascot 6'

Moscow, Russia -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/21/2013 -- CELISTIC Publishing LLC would like to create a game in the Epic Action genre with interesting game play and incredible special effects. Gamers will find a whole new world that will be worth their attention. Their and Indiegogo’s help would make them able to convert this dream into reality.



This story is about the necessity of permanent choice - personal and professional - made by the main character, Benson Miles, in whose heart the love, friendship and devotion are born. His mission is to defend the station from the enemies, maintaining its functionality. He has to complete various tasks with alternative solutions and the further development of the story line will depend on decisions he will take.



Celistic project was established in 2008 and has been in existence for more than 5 years. During this period, over $ 500K has been spent on the project and the team did a great job of filling the world.



Funds raised via Indiegogo will be spent on management and quality control, 2D and 3D assets, animations, sound and music, copywriting, reward fulfillment, support, equipment, and taxes.



This campaign will receive all funds raised even if it does not reach its goal. Funding duration: November 14, 2013 - December 29, 2013 (11:59pm PT).



Indiegogo Page: http://www.indiegogo.com/projects/celistic-brascot-6