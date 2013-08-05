Cell Accessories Shop Launches Website to Provide Cases, Covers & Handsets

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/05/2013 -- According to some sources there are now one and a half cell phones for every person in the developed world, suggesting that there are actually more of them in the street than there are people, with individuals keeping multiple phones for business and work and everyone in a household now having a cell as opposed to a single landline. These phones, as powerful as they now are, still do not come with everything users need, such as headsets, robust cases for protection or waterproofing. Solutions for all these missing ingredients can now be found at Cell Accessories Shop.



The new online store based in New York has an expansive online catalogue featuring the very best in designer phone cases, protective cell phone cases and a full range of cell phone accessories including blue tooth headsets, headphones and even camera add-ons for cameras and more.



The catalogue comes with clear pricing, high quality imagery and a detailed product description explaining the feature set and dimensions as well as the phones it is compatible with. Users can also quickly select for cases by device and accessories by device so they only get relevant results, and get them right away. The site even has waterproof and ‘life jacket’ cases to prevent phones sinking if dropped in the sea, so they cater for everything any user might need.



A spokesperson for Cell Accessories Shop explained, “The phone cases generally available on the high street are both overpriced and underwhelming when it comes to their design and features. Having seen so much frustration in our friends and families over finding good quality affordable handset accessories, we created this start up to fill that niche and went into business online so we could immediately begin to service the whole country, as it’s certainly not a problem unique to New York. We are offering stylish quality products but at wholesale prices.”



About Cell Accessories Shop

Established in 2011, Cell Accessories Shop is a cell phone accessories provider for distributors, retailers, and consumers. They are currently based out of New York City and ship to everywhere in the U.S. Their product lines focus on industry leading brands for cell phone cases and hands-free headsets. In addition to cell phone cases and hands-free headsets, they carry other cell phone accessories such as home and car chargers, pouches, and batteries. For more information, please visit: http://cellaccessoriesshop.com/