Cell Analysis Market Will Reach $23.0 Billion by 2018

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2014 -- In the recent years, the adoption of Cell Analysis for Cell identification, single cell analysis, cell proliferation, cell signaling, cell viability, cell signaling/transduction pathway, cell counting and quality control, cell structure study, and cell interaction, has increased. The global market was valued at $16.7 billion in 2013 and is expected to reach $23.0 billion by 2018, at a CAGR of 6.6%. The market is broadly classified based on products, applications, end users, and geographies.



The applications market includes cell identification, cell interaction, cell viability, cell proliferation, cell structure studies, cell signaling pathway/signal transduction, cell counting and quality control, target identification, and validation and single cell analysis. Cell identification has its application in the identification of blood cells on the basis of their size and other morphological features such as presence or absence of nucleus in the cell and shape of nucleus. Cell identification is also used in tumor cell identification with the help of Raman spectroscopy and microfluidics.



The major factors driving the growth of the cell analysis market are the rising incidence of cancer, corporate and government funding for cell-based research activities, rising incidence of chronic and infectious diseases, introduction of enhanced informatics solutions and improvements in image analysis products, and growing healthcare and medical spending. Moreover, the adoption of cell analysis for cell identification and cell signaling pathways/signal transduction pathways is the key growth opportunity in this market.



However, the high-cost of systems and the presence of complex and time consuming regulatory standards are the factors that are likely to hinder the growth of this market. In addition, market cannibalization of existing technologies by new and upcoming technologies and the shortage of knowledgeable and skilled professionals are the major challenges for cell analysis market.



The global cell analysis market is dominated by North America, followed by Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America will continue to lead the global market in the forecast period, followed by Europe. Over the next five years, the growth of the global market in the Asian region is likely to be centered at China, Japan, Singapore, and India. This growth will be driven by government support for the growth of innovative technologies and the rising demand for outsourcing of drug discovery services.



The major players in the market include Thermo Fisher Scientific (U.S.), Danaher Corporation (U.S.), Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S.), Sigma Aldrich (U.S.), Agilent Technologies (U.S.), Merck KGaA (Germany), Olympus Corporation (Japan), PerkinElmer, Inc. (U.S.), GE Healthcare (U.K.), and Promega Corporation (U.S.), among others.



