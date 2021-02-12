Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/12/2021 -- Cell and gene therapy sanctions based on early chimeric antigen receptor T-cell immunotherapy have created attractive prospects for medication approvals for expanded indications. Although gene therapy has been mainly used to treat cancer, there is increasing use in the treatment of various rare disorders, for which there are currently no treatments. Product approval for non-cancer applications signals a change in consumer preferences towards other untapped markets. The global Cell and Gene Therapy Market is projected to reach USD 6.57 Billion by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 19.8% through the estimated timeframe.



Request for sample Cell and Gene Therapy Research report in PDF format @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/27



Key participants include Spark Therapeutics LLC, Novartis AG, Gilead Sciences Inc., Bluebird Bio, GlaxoSmithKline, Celgene Corporation, Shire PLC, Sangamo Biosciences, Voyager Therapeutics, and Dimension Therapeutics, among others.



Cell and Gene Therapy Market Drivers



Clinical studies in T-cell treatments have seen rapid growth in the past years, and continuous developments in chimeric antigen receptor T cell therapy are known to be important drivers of market growth. The rising prevalence of cancer and diabetes in the world's population is driving market demand substantially. The growing burden of chronic illnesses such as obesity, genetic disorders, burns, and cartilage complications, among other unusual diseases, is projected to contribute to the market growth.



The research provides answers to the following key questions:



What will be the growth rate and the market size of the Cell and Gene Therapy industry for the forecast period 2020-2027?



What are the major driving forces expected to impact the development of the Cell and Gene Therapy market across different regions?



Who are the major driving forces expected to decide the fate of the industry worldwide?



Who are the prominent market players making a mark in the Cell and Gene Therapy market with their winning strategies?



Which industry trends are likely to shape the future of the industry during the forecast period 2020-2027?



What are the key barriers and threats believed to hinder the development of the industry?



What are the future opportunities in the Cell and Gene Therapy market?



A lot about, the past and latest trends gaining momentum and shaping the future of the Cell and Gene Therapy market is discussed. Assessment of major vendors incorporating state-of-the-art technology further enlightens business owners about the new means, medium and channels to enhance their product portfolio stay competitive in the Cell and Gene Therapy market for the forecast period, 2020 - 2027. For more granularity, the researchers behind the study take a closer look at the key driving forces, restraints, and opportunities responsible for determining the future of the Cell and Gene Therapy market



Indication Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL)

Inherited Retinal Disease

Large B-Cell Lymphoma

ADA-SCID

Others



Vector Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Lentivirus

AAV

Retrovirus & Gammaretrovirus

Modified Herpes Simplex Virus

Adenovirus

Non-Viral Plasmid Vector



Get Customization at https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/27



Regional Outlook



North America, led by the United States, retained the highest market share in 2019. Market development in North America is led by factors such as the rising prevalence of chronic disease, increased spending on health coverage, advanced health care facilities, attractive reimbursement scenarios, and major players in the field. In terms of market growth, Europe was second in the global market in 2019. Increased investment in regions, including the United Kingdom, for cell therapy and gene therapy firms is one of the main factors boosting consumer demand.



In market segmentation by geographical regions, the report has analysed the following regions-



North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)



Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)



Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)



South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)



Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Research Sources



1.4.1. Primary



1.4.2. Secondary



1.4.3. Paid Sources



1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Key Insights



Chapter 4. Cell and Gene Therapy Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Cell and Gene Therapy Market Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. Robust gene therapy pipeline



4.2.2.2. Introduction of technological advancements



4.2.2.3. Increasing investment from the companies and partnerships



4.2.2.4. Growing prevalence of target diseases and increased demand for innovative medicine



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. Regulatory, scientific, and ethical challenges associated with gene therapy



4.2.3.2. High prices of gene therapy medicines



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.7. Price trend Analysis



4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Cell and Gene Therapy Market By Indication Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)



5.1. Indication Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



5.1.1. Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL)



5.1.2. Inherited Retinal Disease



5.1.3. Large B-Cell Lymphoma



5.1.4. ADA-SCID



5.1.5. Others



Continu…!



Quick Buy- Cell and Gene Therapy Market Research Report: https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/27

Contact Us:



Eric Lee



Corporate Sales Specialist



Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com



Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756



E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com



Facebook | LinkdIn | Twitter | Blogs