Cell Based Assays Market - Global Industry Analysis, Market Share, Size, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2012 - 2018

The term 'cell based assay' refers to the use of live cells to test the effect of a foreign substance on the functionalities and behavior of a cell. These cell based assays are the most accurate method of cell testing, due to the fact that live cells are utilized for experiments. It is used for determining factors like cell toxicity, cell proliferation, motility, and cell morphology. The global market for cell based assays is expected to reach an estimated value of USD 1.55 billion in 2018.



The growing investments made by pharmaceutical companies in drug discovery, replacement of in vivo toxicity testing by in vitro testing methods, and the increasing adoption rate of cell assay based high throughput screening methods of drug compound screening are some of the major growth drivers for the market. Emergence of revolutionary branches in science such as synthetic biology and its dependence on accurate cell testing and the emergence of new technologies such as microfluidics are some of the factors that will ensure a healthy future growth of the cell based assay market.



Cell based assays have three major applications in the fields of drug discovery, ADME, and basic research. The drug discovery segment commanded the largest market share in 2011 owing to a rise in its demand. ADME refers to absorption, distribution, metabolism and excretion in the field of photokinetics and pharmacology. This segment followed the cell assay based drug discovery segment in terms of market share in 2011.



The North American cell assay based market held majority of the market share in 2011 because of the presence of sophisticated biotechnology laboratories and the also the presence of a large number of pharmaceutical companies conducting drug related research and development studies on a regular basis. The presence of a large population base, which lowers the labor costs in emerging Asian nations such as India and China, is encouraging pharmaceutical companies to establish R&D facilities in these regions. The existence of such a market trend helps the Asian cell based assay market exhibit the fastest growth rate during the forecasted period.



Some of the major players in this market include Beckman Coulter Inc., Sigma-Aldrich, BioVision Inc., Cisbio Bioassays, DiscoveRx Corp., Life Technologies, EMD Millipore, PerkinElmer Inc., Caliper Life Sciences Inc., ProQinase GmbH, GE Healthcare Life Sciences, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Promega Corporation, Xenometrix AG, and D Biosciences.

This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World

This report provides comprehensive analysis of

Market growth drivers

Factors limiting market growth

Current market trends

Market structure

Market projections for upcoming years

This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



