New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/23/2020 -- Cell-based meat often referred to as cultured meat or clean meat, are grown from actual cells, outside of an animal under laboratory conditions. These products are not synthetic or imitation meat but are genuine animal meat, which replicates the exact nutritional & sensory profile as that of traditional meat. The comparable taste & texture results from the exact arrangement of cells in 3-dimensional structure as that of animal tissues. The first cell-based beef hamburger was curated by Mark Post at Maastricht University in 2013, and since then a large number of companies have made debut with prototypes of different meat sources, such as pork, chicken, and seafood, among others.



Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled "Cell-based Meat Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2030." According to the report, the global cell-based meat market is estimated to be over US$ 195.0 million by 2025. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of ~16.0 from 2019 to 2030.



Leading Key Players:

Aleph Farms, BlueNalu, JUST, Memphis Meats, Mosa Meat, Wild Earth, Future Meat Technologies, Cubiq Foods, New Age Meats, Meatable, among others.



Growing population across countries worldwide has significantly overburdened the production capacity of food resources, which in turn is leading to catastrophic outcomes for the climate. However, to tackle this threat, novel technologies is anticipated to play a significant role in the years to come. Growing meat under controlled environment like laboratories, causes minimal environmental impact, as it utilizes lesser amount of resources. For instance, culturing of cell-based meat reduces nutrient pollution, & land use by 94% & 95% respectively. Similarly, it also lowers climate change emissions by a staggering 74%-87%.



Segmentation By Source

- Poultry

- Beef

- Seafood

- Pork



Segmentation By Product:

- Ground Meat Products

- Cut Meat Products



Segmentation By Region:

- North America

- Asia Pacific

- Europe

- Rest of World (ROW)



Although the growth prospect of global cell-based meat market is extremely propitious, but capitalizing on opportunities would require crossing several hurdles. For instance, developing clean cell-based meat faces four critical technological challenges, viz., cell line development, cell culture nutrient media, scaffolding & product structuring and bioreactors in which the process takes place. Overcoming these challenges while simultaneously maintaining an affordable price tag to ensure wide scale adoption of these products is one of the major challenge witnessed by the industry.