Cell Block 80 Has Results Worthy of a Second Glance

Tampa, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2013 -- Cell Block 80 is a testosterone booster supplement designed to assist the body in production of testosterone, a natural building block of muscle and a necessary hormone for men.



Thousands of men across the world suffer from low testosterone levels . These low levels can lead to weight gain, fatigue and loss of sex drive. There are physician-prescribed medications that will increase testosterone, but the medications often have risky side effects for a man, and potentially even for his family.



“Testosterone gel can be dangerous if not handled carefully. It also requires daily application and is frequently very expensive to boot. This is one of the reasons why we brought Cell Block 80 to the market. We know people want to increase testosterone while also keeping their diet and supplements clean and natural,” said Geoff Palmer of Clean Machine.



The male body naturally produces testosterone and other hormones from DHEA, a naturally occurring hormone in the body. Cell Block 80 assists the body in blocking cortisol, while also avoiding the conversion of testosterone to DHT and estrogen, which can be troublemakers in the bodies of aging males.



For Robert Guidry, the effects of Cell Block 80 are nothing short of spectacular.



“In three months, Robert went from a 177ng/dL of testosterone to 483ng/dL. That’s an increase of 275%! He also had more energy, felt better and got his once highly active libido back. The active ingredient in Cell Block 80 is DM33™, an extract of 9:1 Opuntia flower, also known as the prickly pear cactus,” said Palmer.



In addition to the proprietary ingredients, there are other formula components that support the many phases of testosterone’s pathway in the body.



“The research speaks for itself. Robert’s testosterone levels jumped dramatically and yours can do the same with this first-to-market revolutionary testosterone booster formula,” said Palmer.



About Clean Machine

Clean Machine was created from the belief that people want products to help them be both healthy and physically fit, not one or the other. Clean Machine offers serious, effective formulas with “first to market”, patented and exclusive ingredients. They are dedicated to bringing you the most powerful, comprehensive, innovative natural products possible. They are committed to providing only clean, natural, plant-based sports supplements, backed by studies, using the same raw materials and dosages used in the studies.



Learn more about Robert’s story at: http://cleanmachineonline.com/roberts-testosterone-results/ and get Cell Block 80 at http://cleanmachineonline.com/products/cell-block-80/



Clean Machine

Geoff Palmer - CEO

1-855-293-5772

info@CleanMachineOnline.com

http://cleanmachineonline.com/