Cell-Con, Inc. Announces a New Line of Dedicated, Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) Battery Chargers

Oxford, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2013 -- Chargers Specifically Designed For LiFePO4 Batteries. "Most of our chargers are UL approved, in stock, and ready to ship, said Steve Fricker, President of Cell-Con, Inc. ("http://www.cell-con.com).



"Feedback from OEM’s and engineers made it clear to us that they need to reduce time to market or complete their prototypes faster, and by having many UL approved Li-Ion, NiMH, LFP and Lead Acid commercial grade chargers on-hand, we help make this possible." He added.



Gene Kiley, CEO of Cell-Con commented, "Our in-stock UL chargers are just one of the things that set us apart from competitors. We now offer a full line of dedicated LFP chargers that complement our custom battery packs as well as our "drop-in LiFePO4 replacement battery program," an effort developed to upgrade many Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) applications with Lithium Iron Phosphate batteries."



Cell-Con, Inc. has medical device approval--ISO 13485:2003 and is ITAR registered, providing commercial grade battery chargers and battery pack assembly to original equipment manufacturers in the portable power market, including: Medical, Industrial, Military, Transportation, Instrumentation, Utility & Metering, RFID, Robotic, and Data Acquisition markets.



Cell-Con, Inc. is a leading U.S. manufacturer of custom and stocked power systems including: Lithium Ion (Li-ion), Nickel Metal Hydride (NiMH), Lithium Iron Phosphate (LiFePO4), Nickel Cadmium (Nicd), and Lead Acid (SLA) battery chargers and battery packs used in today’s portable device marketplace.



For more information please visit http://www.cell-con.com.



For the original version on IndustrialPR visit: http://www.industrialpr.net/news/classified.php?listing=12025



This news release was distributed by IndustrialPR.net