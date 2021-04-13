Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/13/2021 -- The latest study, titled "Global Cell Culture Market", published by Emergen Research, entails a thorough review of the present and future market trends in this specific business vertical. The report gathers viable information on the most prominent industry players, distribution channel, regional spectrum, market share, and size, in terms of value and volume, respectively, and revenue estimations over the forecast timeframe.



The rising prevalence of chronic diseases has contributed to an improvement in cytological studies, cell biology, and related work contributing to the development of the demand for cell culture. Also, a rise in the number of cancer-related research projects and higher implementations of gene therapy are some of the factors that are expected to boost market demand over the coming years.



Key Highlights From The Report



Based on the consumables, sera generated a revenue of USD 06.56 billion in 2019 and predicted to rise with a CAGR of 10.4% in the forecast period due to increasing demand for cropping in cytological research projects.

The incubators expected to grow with a CAGR of 10.5% in the forecasted period, owing to the lower profit margins that are distinguished by cell culture goods and technical developments.

The biopharmaceutical application is the major contributor to the Cell Culture Market. The biopharmaceutical application of the North America region is the major shareholder of the market and held around 29.2% of the market in the year 2019, owing to the predominant use of mammalian cell cultures in the manufacture of mammalian pharmaceuticals and the rising demand for non-conventional drugs produced as a consequence of the bio-production of proteomic ally and genetically enhanced drugs.

Key participants include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Cell Culture Company LLC, Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC, Corning Incorporated, Dickinson & Company, VWR International LLC, BioSpherix Ltd., General Electric, Sartorius AG, and Merck KGaA, among others.



Cell Culture Market Segmentation:



For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global Cell Culture Market on the basis of Consumables, Product, Application, and region:



Consumables Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Media

Sera

Reagents



Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Culture Systems

Incubators

Centrifuges

Pipetting Instruments

Biosafety Equipment

Cryostorage Equipment



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Biopharmaceuticals

Cancer Research

Vaccine Production

Drug Development

Gene Therapy

Others



Key Regions analyzed in the report include:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

AsiaPacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Elucidating the competitive scenario of the Global Cell Culture Market:



The comprehensive global Cell Culture market analysis includes meaningful insights into the competitive spectrum of this business sphere. It goes on to enlist the detailed profiles of each market competitor.

The latest report includes the industry share, production facilities, development prospects,and geographies served by each market player.

The study also showcases the extensive product portfolios of the prominent market contenders and offers critical data and information about the application scope, as well as specifications of these products.

In addition, the study presents the fundamental market insights, pricing range of products offered by these companies, and the gross profits and losses experienced by these players throughout their market tenures.



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Cell Culture Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Cell Culture Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. The availability of funding for cell-based research

4.2.2.2. The advanced cell culture products launch

4.2.2.3. Surging Awareness of the benefits associated from cell culture-based vaccine

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. The cell biology research involves huge cost

4.2.3.2. The emerging economies lack in cell based research

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Cell Culture Market By Consumables Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

5.1. Consumables Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Media

5.1.2. Sera

5.1.3. Reagents



CONTINUED..!!



