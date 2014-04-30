Cell Culture Market Is Expected to Reach USD 16.85 Billion Globally in 2018: Transparency Market Research

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2014 -- Cell Culture Market was valued at USD 8.5 billion and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.3% from 2012 to 2018, to reach an estimated value of USD 16.85 billion in 2018.



Browse the full report at http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/cell-culture-the-world-market-for-media-sera-and-reagents.html



The growth of this market is driven by the shift towards use of live model systems for drug discovery and evaluation, use of animal-derived component free media and reagents, and growing demand for advanced biologics and biosimilars produced by biopharmaceutical manufacturers. Increasing demand for automated cell culture processes and systems will help boost growth in the cell culture instruments market. A shift towards contract manufacturing and research to cater to the ever-increasing demands of the healthcare sector with respect to advanced treatment options will further help fuel growth of this market during the forecast period from 2012 to 2018.



The market for serum-free media is the fastest growing segment with a CAGR of 21.1%. The adoption of serum-free, chemically defined and specialty media will be considerably high, driving growth of this segment. The bioreactor and culture system segments form the most attractive markets in the consumables segment, in terms of revenues as well as CAGR.



Geographically, North America constituted the major market for cell culture in 2011. This can be attributed to the presence of a large number of leading market players, high healthcare expenditure and availability of advanced technologies in the fields of biotechnology. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region, growing at a high CAGR of 15.6%, due to the emergence of many small regional players, lower operating costs as compared to developed markets and growing economies.



The global cell culture market is dominated by a small number of large players such as BD Biosciences, Corning Biosciences, EMD Millipore, Life Technologies Corporation, Lonza Group, Sigma-Aldrich Corporation and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. In 2011, Life Technologies Corporation accounted for the largest market share, followed by BD Biosciences and EMD Millipore.



The global cell culture market is segmented as follows:



Cell Culture Consumables Market, by Products



Media, by types



- Chemically defined media

- Classical media

- Lysogeny Broth (LB)

- Protein-free media

- Serum-free media

- Specialty media



Sera, by types



- Fetal Bovine Serum

- Other animal sera



Reagents, by types



- Albumin

- Amino acids

- Attachment factors

- Growth factors & Cytokines

- Protease Inhibitors

- Thrombin

- Others



Cell Culture Instruments Market, by Products



- Culture Systems, by types



- Culture Bags

- Culture Plates

- T-flasks

- Culture Dishes

- Roller Bottles

- Bioreactors



Incubators

- Pipetting Instruments

- Roller Bottle Equipment

- Biosafety Cabinets

- Cryostorage Equipment

- Others



Cell Culture Market, by End Users



- Academics & Research

- Commercial Producers



Cell Culture Market, by Geography



- North America

- Europe

- Asia-Pacific

- Rest of the World (RoW)



Browse all Pharmaceutical Market Research Reports @ http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pharmaceutical-market-reports-1.html



About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. We are privileged with highly experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, who use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information.



Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.



Blogs :

https://connect.innovateuk.org/web/transparency-market-research-pvt.-ltd./blogs



http://marketssize.blog.com/