The Global report "Cell Culture Market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $27.9 billion in 2023 and is poised to reach $51.3 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 12.9% from 2023 to 2028. The new research study consists of an industry trend analysis of the market. The new research study consists of industry trends, pricing analysis, patent analysis, conference and webinar materials, key stakeholders, and buying behaviour in the market. The growth of this market is majorly driven by government support and funding for cell-based research and emerging cell culture technologies for cell-based vaccines. Further, the demand for 3D over 2D cell cultures is creating opportunities the growth of this market.



The cell culture industry is expected to experience strong growth in the near future as advances in biotechnology, stem cell research, and tissue engineering continue to progress. The growth of the cell culture market is driven by increased demand for cell culture-based products and services across various industries. Additionally, the development of new technologies and the emergence of innovative product offerings have further strengthened the market's growth potential. Cell culture technologies are now being used in a variety of industries, including biopharmaceuticals, regenerative medicine, diagnostics, and research and development. The increasing use of cell culture in these industries has enabled the market to grow significantly. In the coming years, the cell culture market is expected to experience further growth as the demand for cell culture-based products and services continues to increase. Moreover, the development of new technologies, such as 3D bioprinting and organ-on-chip systems, is likely to further drive the market's growth.



Browse in-depth TOC on "Cell Culture Market"

692 - Tables

42 - Figures

556 - Pages



Key Market Players:



The global cell culture market is a consolidated market, with Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Sartorius AG (Germany), Corning Incorporated (US) together accounting for ~70–75% of the global market.



The equipment segment accounted for the second largest share, by product in the the cell culture market in 2022.



Based on equipment, the cell culture market is segmented into supporting equipment, bioreactors, and storage equipment. Cell culture involves the extensive use of laboratory equipment such as bioreactors, storage equipment, and cell culture-supporting equipment. The growing awareness about the benefits of cell culture-based vaccines (coupled with the growing regulatory approval for these products), increasing production of mAbs, and the introduction of technologically advanced products for high-demand applications (such as cell & gene therapy and regenerative medicine) are the key factors driving the growth of the cell culture equipment market.



The monoclonal antibody production segment accounted for the largest share of the biopharmaceutical production segment in the cell culture market in 2022.



Based on biopharmaceutical production, the cell culture market is categorized into monoclonal antibody production, vaccine production, and other therapeutic protein production. Monoclonal antibodies are multifunctional components of the immune system that fight infections. Most antibodies generated as a natural response are polyclonal, which means they are produced by several B lymphocytes. Monoclonal antibodies, on the contrary, are produced in laboratories and can bind to single specific targets in the body, such as antigens on the surface of certain cancer cells.



Cell Culture Market Dynamics:



Drivers:

1. Government support and funding for cell-based research

2. Emerging cell culture technologies for cell-based vaccines

3. Growing popularity of monoclonal antibodies

4. Adoption of single-use technologies

5. Growing focus on product development

6. Growth in cell and gene therapies and stem cell research

7. Incidence of infectious diseases



Restraints:

1. High cost of cell biology research

2. Limitations in producing high-density cell cultures



Opportunities:

1. Demand for 3D over 2D cell cultures

2. Growth hotspots in emerging economies



Challenges:



1. Disposal of plastic consumables

The North America region catered the largest share of the cell culture market in 2022.

The growing regulatory approvals for and awareness of cell culture-based vaccines, rising investments in biopharmaceutical R&D coupled with various initiatives from the leading companies, and conferences and symposia that create awareness of the latest cell culture trends are the key factors driving the growth of the cell culture market in North America. Biopharmaceutical companies in North America focus on R&D activities to develop and commercialize novel drugs and therapies. Additionally, various initiatives from leading companies have accelerated growth in North America.



Recent Developments



- In February 2022, Thermo Fisher Scientific announced a 15-year strategic collaboration agreement to enable dedicated large-scale manufacturing in the US.



- In October 2022, Cytiva acquired Cevec Pharmaceuticals GmbH, which is expected to strengthen Cytiva's leading position in biomanufacturing solutions.



Cell Culture Market Advantages:



- Cell culture technology can be used to develop new medicines and treatments, which can reduce the time and cost of traditional drug development.



- It is a more efficient and effective way of producing large quantities of cells for research, clinical and industrial purposes.



- It provides a platform for better understanding of cellular processes, which can lead to the development of more effective treatments.



- It enables the production of specific cell types, which can be used to study diseases and develop treatments.



- It can be used to produce cells that would be difficult to obtain through traditional means.



- It can reduce the need for animals in research and development.



- It can be used to produce stem cells for research and therapeutic purposes.



- It is a cost-effective way of producing cells for research and commercial applications.



