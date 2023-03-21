Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/21/2023 -- The global Cell Culture Market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $27.9 billion in 2023 and is poised to reach $51.3 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 12.9% from 2023 to 2028. The growth of this market is majorly driven by government support and funding for cell-based research and emerging cell culture technologies for cell-based vaccines. Further, the demand for 3D over 2D cell cultures is creating opportunities the growth of this market.



The global cell culture market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.9% during the forecast period. The growth of this market is majorly driven by the increasing government support and funding for cell-based research, adoption of single-use technologies, emerging cell culture technologies for cell-based vaccines and incidence of infectious diseases. On the other hand, the expensive cell biology research is restraining the growth of this market.



The global cell culture market is a consolidated market, with Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Sartorius AG (Germany), Corning Incorporated (US).



The equipment segment accounted for the second largest share, by product in the the cell culture market in 2022.



Based on equipment, the cell culture market is segmented into supporting equipment, bioreactors, and storage equipment. Cell culture involves the extensive use of laboratory equipment such as bioreactors, storage equipment, and cell culture-supporting equipment. The growing awareness about the benefits of cell culture-based vaccines (coupled with the growing regulatory approval for these products), increasing production of mAbs, and the introduction of technologically advanced products for high-demand applications (such as cell & gene therapy and regenerative medicine) are the key factors driving the growth of the cell culture equipment market.



The monoclonal antibody production segment accounted for the largest share of the biopharmaceutical production segment in the cell culture market in 2022.



Based on biopharmaceutical production, the cell culture market is categorized into monoclonal antibody production, vaccine production, and other therapeutic protein production. Monoclonal antibodies are multifunctional components of the immune system that fight infections. Most antibodies generated as a natural response are polyclonal, which means they are produced by several B lymphocytes. Monoclonal antibodies, on the contrary, are produced in laboratories and can bind to single specific targets in the body, such as antigens on the surface of certain cancer cells.



The North America region catered the largest share of the cell culture market in 2022.



The growing regulatory approvals for and awareness of cell culture-based vaccines, rising investments in biopharmaceutical R&D coupled with various initiatives from the leading companies, and conferences and symposia that create awareness of the latest cell culture trends are the key factors driving the growth of the cell culture market in North America. Biopharmaceutical companies in North America focus on R&D activities to develop and commercialize novel drugs and therapies. Additionally, various initiatives from leading companies have accelerated growth in North America.



In October 2021, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US) launched the Gibco Cell Therapy Systems (CTS) NK-Xpander Medium, which supports the large-scale growth and culture of functional natural killer (NK) cells with or without the use of feeder cells.



In September 2021, Cytiva expanded its manufacturing capacity for bioprocessing single-use consumables by launching 3 new manufacturing facilities in under ten months.



