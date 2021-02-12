Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/12/2021 -- Cell culture is characterized as separating cells from an animal or plant source and consequently growing under controlled conditions. Increasing awareness of the effects of cell culture-based vaccinations has stimulated market demand. Accordingly, the growing use of battery-based vaccines for disease control is driving the market growth. The global Cell Culture Market is projected to reach USD 45.12 Billion by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 10.3%.



The rising prevalence of chronic diseases has contributed to an improvement in cytological studies, cell biology, and related work contributing to the development of the demand for cell culture. Also, a rise in the number of cancer-related research projects and higher implementations of gene therapy are some of the factors that are expected to boost market demand over the coming years.



Download Free Sample PDF Copy Of This Report At: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/33



Cell Culture Market Drivers



Increasing demand for monoclonal antibodies, rising focus on personalized treatments, and increasing support for cell-based research are some of the reasons behind the industry's growth. Besides, the growth in the number of cancer-related research projects and the higher adoption of gene therapy are some of the main factors projected to fuel market growth over the upcoming years. Moreover, the increasing prevalence of chronic disorders, soaring demand for antibody development, and the increased financial support to fund cell-based research are projected to add to the market growth.



North America dominated the market for Cell Culture in 2019. The region's consistent focus on cost-effective and innovative procedures that are adopted in the area is driving the market. North America region held approximately 32.7% of the market, followed by the Asia Pacific, which contains around 31.4% market in the year 2019.



Key participants include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Cell Culture Company LLC, Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC, Corning Incorporated, Dickinson & Company, VWR International LLC, BioSpherix Ltd., General Electric, Sartorius AG, and Merck KGaA, among others.



Consumables Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Media

Sera

Reagents



Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Culture Systems

Incubators

Centrifuges

Pipetting Instruments

Biosafety Equipment

Cryostorage Equipment



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Biopharmaceuticals

Cancer Research

Vaccine Production

Drug Development

Gene Therapy

Others



Get Customization: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/33



A view of the competition helps pinpoint the exclusivity that they possess which is augmenting the growth of the companies and consequently, the market. Due to the increase in the need of Cell Culture in the global economy, the market is expected to expand their key sectors rapidly. The study provides an opportunity to expand into other related areas that are growing simultaneously. Extensive statistical data that is gathered and delivered here relates to the status of the Cell Culture market to ensure accuracy in the predictions for the forecasted years.



Regional Outlook



North America held the highest market share in the Cell Culture market in 2019. In terms of revenue, North America led the market with a share of 32.7% in 2019 due to the rise of free media components for animals and the advent of new automated cell culture systems that enhanced the entire production capacity projects. As a result of increasing contract manufacturing and outsourcing of cell culture technology, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR. The ever-increasing demand for cell culture media and the development in biopharmaceutical work have led to this field's growth.



The research provides answers to the following key questions:



What is the expected market size of the Cell Culture market for the forecast period 20## - 20##? What will be the growth rate of the industry during the estimated period?



What are the major driving forces shaping the future of the Cell Culture industry worldwide?



Who are the major vendors in the industry and what are their strategies to reap more profits and reduce costs?



What are the trends from the past and future that are likely to favor the progress of the Cell Culture industry worldwide?



What are the major threats and challenges that hinder the development of the industry?



What are the opportunities in store for the business owners operating in the market?



Browse complete report description and visit our website @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/cell-culture-market



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Research Sources



1.4.1. Primary



1.4.2. Secondary



1.4.3. Paid Sources



1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Key Insights



Chapter 4. Cell Culture Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Cell Culture Market Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. The availability of funding for cell-based research



4.2.2.2. The advanced cell culture products launch



4.2.2.3. Surging Awareness of the benefits associated from cell culture-based vaccine



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. The cell biology research involves huge cost



4.2.3.2. The emerging economies lack in cell based research



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.7. Price trend Analysis



4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Cell Culture Market By Consumables Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)



5.1. Consumables Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



5.1.1. Media



5.1.2. Sera



5.1.3. Reagents



Continue…!



Quick Buy-- Cell Culture Market Research Report: https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/33

Contact Us:



Eric Lee



Corporate Sales Specialist



Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com



Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756



E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com



Facebook | LinkdIn | Twitter | Blogs